Foo Fighters Performing Front Row, VR Concert on Super Bowl Sunday

American rock band the Foo Fighters will host a virtual concert this weekend on Super Bowl Sunday. The VR show will take place after the big game in which the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals. Hosted by Horizon Venues, the 180-degree performance will go live on Meta featuring an impressive front-row point of view.

Fans can look forward to a setlist including some of the band’s biggest hits plus some more rare tunes.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries… We’ve pretty much done it all,” said Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. “But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience.”

The VR spectacle will go live from the Foo Fighters’ Facebook and Instagram and on the Horizen Venues app. Streaming begins on Sunday at 8 p.m. PT or immediately after the Super Bowl game ends, depending on which happens first.

“Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!” says Grohl.

For Foo Fighters fans, the fun doesn’t stop there. The band is heading on a stadium tour later this year performing at music festivals across the globe. Stops include South America, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile’s Lollapalooza.

Dave Grohl keeps an open mind despite coming against many obstacles over the years. Last September, the former Nirvana drummer spoke with Rolling Stone about the Foo Fighters’ future and his trick for staying positive in life.

“I think also in life, you get trapped in crisis, where you imagine there’s no way out,” he said. “When really, if you dare to consider that crisis a blip on the radar, it’s easier to push through.”