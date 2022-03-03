Garth Brooks Announces Another Massive Tour Date at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Stadium

Garth Brooks is giving the fans what they want. Today (March 2), the country legend announced another massive tour date. This time, he will be performing at the Cincinnati Bengals’ home stadium on Saturday, May 14.

Earlier today, Brooks shared the news of his concert at Paul Brown stadium. In the post’s caption, he revealed all of the information that folks need to attend the event. He wrote, “Announcement: Garth Brooks Is Set For Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium. Tickets Go On Sale Friday, March 11th, 10:00 AM ET. This will be Garth’s first time at the home of the @Bengals.”

Check out the official flyer here:

In addition to the post, his long-time fans are quickly sliding in the comments with all sorts of excitement. One user wrote, “I’ll be coming up in May!!”

Tickets for this concert will be available on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Then, fans are in for a smashing performance by the one and only, Garth Brooks.

On Saturday (April 16), Garth Brooks will be at Nissan Stadium in Music City. This announcement came after the original date was canceled due to bad weather.

Apparently, the previous show in 2021 would’ve had more than 70,000 fans packed into Nissan Stadium. But the make-up date has yet to receive that large of a crowd. Hopefully, fans start purchasing more tickets to compete with the original date.

Recently, Brooks shared a short clip with his fans via Instagram. The short video clarifies that Brooks is, in fact, coming back home to Nashville, Tennessee.

In the post’s caption, Brooks wrote his Nashville fans a sweet message regarding the cancellation. He wrote, “Nashville, we’re coming home…AGAIN! You were sweet to each other when the Thunder Rolled last time. I not only want to come back, I have to come back! Not for you, but for me! Let’s make this a night so great we want to live it twice! love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE.”

Read the previous article for more information on Brooks’ stadium show in Nashville here.