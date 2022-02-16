Garth Brooks Announces Concert Date at Notre Dame Stadium: Everything to Know

Garth Brooks is adding another tour date to his upcoming stadium tour. The country star will be performing at the Notre Dame Stadium.

Get excited, Garth Brooks fans. The star is adding more dates to his Stadium Tour. On May 7, 2022, he is taking the stage at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana. Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Country music fans will be able to go on their website to purchase them, or call the platform’s hotline. Keep in mind that there is a limit of eight tickets per purchase.

The Notre Dame concert marks Brooks first time in Indiana in over three years. To make the experience more special for fans, the venue will feature in-the-round seating. With the stage set up towards the center of the floor, fans will surround the star, rather than all facing a stage to the side of the stadium. This floor plan gives everyone a better view of the concert.

Tickets cost $98.95 each, including all taxes and fees. COVID-19 related restrictions still apply. Make sure you grab your Garth Brooks tickets to the big show before they are gone!

About The Venue

Notre Dame Stadium is the home field for the University of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish football team. Special to college sports fans and students alike, the venue first opened in 1930. Games and concerts are lively events at this venue, holding up to 80,795 people at once. Over the years, the school has spent millions of dollars to continue its expansion and upkeep. It is also a stadium full of incredible sports history.

“For all the legendary players and memorable moments it has hosted over the past 449 games, Notre Dame Stadium has unquestionably developed a lore of its own,” its website reads. “The stadium, which celebrated its 85th anniversary in 2015, continues to be one of the most recognizable and revered structures in the world of sport.”

Fans are excited to see Garth Brooks continuing to add dates to his 2022 Stadium Tour. He is set to begin his run in San Diego on March 5, 2022. He finishes the tour abroad on September 17, when he is in Dublin, Ireland. Check out the current list of dates below and let us know if you will be attending!

3/5 – San Diego CA @ Petco Park

3/26 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

4/23 – Fayetteville, AR @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

4/30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium LSU

5/7 – South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

5/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

9/9-9/11, 9/16-9/17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park