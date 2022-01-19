garth-brooks-announces-first-ever-gillette-stadium-concert

Garth Brooks will be performing at the Gillette Stadium for the first time on May 21, 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

Guess what, Garth Brooks fans? The country singer has just announced his first-ever performance at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is Brooks’ first show in the area since 2015. The big concert is happening on May 21, 2022.

Tickets for the show are going on sale next Friday, January 28th at 10 a.m. local time. They can only be purchased on Ticketmaster. Fans will have the option of going online, calling the Garth Brooks ticket number, or purchasing them through the mobile app.

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchaser for the event. Without fees, tickets will cost $94.95 each. According to the stadium’s seating chart, the stage will be place towards the center of the floor. The “stage in the round” style is meant to give all purchasers a better view of the performance.

This Foxborough, Massachusetts tour date is the singer’s only New England stop on his upcoming tour. The singer was supposed to perform at the Gillette Stadium back in October 2021, but rising coronavirus cases led him to cancel the show.

Although this is the only New England tour date listed, it sure is going to be epic. Brooks is excited to be performing in the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion team, the New England Patriots. The historic venue is welcoming one of country music’s biggest icons with open arms.

The stadium itself is pretty unique. Opening in 2022, the venue can hold 65,878 people. It includes a signature lighthouse located on the north end zone, giving fans a unique view of the field. The 1.9 million square foot space also incorporates luxury suites, party decks, and tons of delicious concessions. Its design gives fans something to see and do at every corner.

Garth Brooks begins his stadium tour in San Diego, California. The tour begins March 5, 2022 and ends on September 17, 2022. Unfortunately, most of these tour dates are sold out already. Check out the entire list of dates and venues below.

3/5 – San Diego CA @ Petco Park

3/26 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

4/23 – Fayetteville, AR @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

4/30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium LSU

5/21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

9/9-9/11, 9/16-9/17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

We hope that Brooks plans on adding more shows to his stadium tour. You can stay updated by following the country singer’s social media profiles and website.