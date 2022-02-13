Garth Brooks Getting First Tattoo to Make Good on Promise to His Daughter

When Garth Brooks walked away from music during the height of his career, he left to focus on his family life. Judging by his latest comments, the “Friends in Low Places” singer is as committed as ever to keeping his word to his family. The 60-year-old country legend is getting his first tattoo to keep his promise to his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen (27).

Recently, on an episode of “Inside Studio G,” Brooks admitted that he has to get a tattoo sometime this year. He doesn’t know what to get yet, but it has to be in 2022.

“I owe my baby a tattoo…,” Brooks said. “I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I’ve got to figure out what it’s going to be, but it’s got to be done this year in 2022. So, we’ll figure it out.”

Also during the Facebook live show, one of Brooks’ fans brainstormed new ideas for his Ropin’ the Wind album cover. One of those ideas included drawings of several tattoos all over Brooks’s hands and face. It may seem like a long shot, but he revealed that he kind of liked it.

“I’m thinking something small like a sleeve or something,” Brooks added. “It looks like I’m going to start with the hands and throat kind of thing. We decided on it years ago and this is the year I have to pay it off. So, we’ll get it done.”

The star didn’t give any further details regarding the promise. But his daughter, Colleen has a lot of tattoos of her own already. Following in her father’s footsteps, Colleen is also a musician. And in a recent Instagram post, she shared three confident photos with both arms covered in tattoos.

Garth Brooks to Play First-Ever Gillette Stadium Concert

On January 19, Garth Brooks announced his first-ever gig at the Gillette Stadium on May 21, 2022. His return to Foxborough, MA. is a surprise to fans since they haven’t seen him for a few years. But they’re ready to sing along with him, judging by the comments on his social media announcement about the concert.

Last month, the “If Tomorrow Never Comes” singer took the news to social media. The post has all of the details you need to know for the event. Check it out below.

In the caption of the post, Brooks’ team wrote, “ANNOUNCING: #GARTHinFOXBOROUGH at Gillette Stadium. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, January 28th, 10 AM ET. This will be Garth’s FIRST time at the home of the Patriots and the only Stadium Tour date in New England -Team Garth.”

Tickets for the event in Foxborough, Massachusetts can be purchased here. Also, worth noting, it’s an eight-ticket limit per purchase.