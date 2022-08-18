Garth Brooks to Perform at Major Bass Pro Shops Event in the Ozarks

When you’ve got a big event, you gotta have some big-time talent. Country music star Garth Brooks is going to team up with Bass Pro Shops. In the collaboration, Brooks will headline the opening of the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at the Big Cedar Lodge location in Missouri. This is going to be a bit of a hefty price tag.

The show is set for October 1 at 7 p.m. The tickets have not gone on sale yet, so fans are going to have to wait it out a bit. When tickets do go on sale, Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. don’t expect them to last. Tickets will go for $98.95 a pop and there will be limits on how many one individual can buy at a time.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Garth Brooks to OPEN the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at @BassProShops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks!



Bass Pro Shops Conservation Arena

Bass Pro Shops is, of course, very excited to set this up. Landing Garth Brooks is a massive deal and for something this big and bold, it makes sense. The Thunder Ridge area is set as a not-for-profit foundation. They hope to expand conservation efforts in the Ozarks.

“We are very honored to have Garth come and help open this great new venue, which we hope will be regarded as one of the most picturesque and impressive nature-based arenas anywhere,” Johnny Morris explained. Morris is a conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “This will be a place for visitors of all ages to come and experience some of the best entertainers of our generation, in a truly awe-inspiring environment, surrounded by nature.”

Sounds like a good time. So, make sure to keep your eyes open. When those tickets go on sale they’re going to go quick. If you’re hoping to make the show, you know what to do…wait obsessively by the computer until you can buy them.

Garth Brooks Ends Stadium Tour

One big piece of news that has come out – after three years Garth Brooks ended his stadium tour. He had a major Houston show to blow it all out. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the closures, postponed shows, mask mandates, and all that came with it; Brooks held strong.

While he has since come out and said he’d like to stick to smaller venues from now on, there is no one that sells out stadiums like Garth. No matter where he goes, no matter who is playing with him, or if he is doing it solo. That man sells tickets. He could announce a show the night before at a venue in Alaska and he’d fill every seat in the building.

So, it might be the end of the stadium tour. However, there is going to be a lot more on the way from Garth Brooks. He is creative and will likely have great plans for when he does hit those small venues in the future. The only questions are where, when, and how much will those tickets cost?