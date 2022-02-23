Gary Brooker, Lead Singer of Procol Harum, Dies at Age 76

Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker has died at the age of 76 confirms the band. The band’s website announced the rocker’s death on Tuesday noting Gary was receiving treatment but died peacefully at home.

It reads: “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry. ‘Aged 76, he had been receiving treatment for cancer, but died peacefully at home.”

Brooker founded Procol Harum in 1966 with Keith Reid. A year later, Brooker released the hit song, “A White Shade of Pale” in which he sang and co-wrote.

Surviving members of the band wrote the late musician’s obituary posted on their website adding, “He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary.”

“He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur (and his surreal inter-song banter made a fascinating contrast with the gravitas of Procol Harum’s performances).”

The late musician led a good life

Brooker married Françoise Riedo also referred to as Franky in 1968 after meeting each other in 1965. Also, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018. But they never had any children together.

Born in Hackney, Gary lived there for nine years before relocating to Southend-On-Sea in Essex.

Prior to forming Procol Harum, Brooker started a band called The Paramounts in 1962. The Paramounts achieved a hit single with a cover version of “Poison Ivy.”

In 2003, Gary Brooker became a Member of the Order of the British Empire as requested by the Queen. This honor was in recognition of Brooker’s admirable charitable services.

Clearly a talented musician, Gary Brooker led Procol Harum through a 55-year history working with the likes of Eric Clapton, Sir Ringo Starr, and Bill Wyman along the way.

Gary Brooker co-wrote and sang a 1967 classic

The moving memorial continues recalling Gary’s first single with Procol Harum.

“His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s A Whiter Shade of Pale, is widely [regarded] as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”

“Gary’s voice and piano were the single defining constant of Procol’s fifty-year international concert career,” the obituary continues. “Without any stage antics or other gimmicks he was invariably the most watchable musician in the show (he [played] several other instruments in the studio).”

The hit song was the band’s first single in 1967 and remained at number one for six weeks. The song was highly successful selling over 10 million copies worldwide.

Gary composed the classic single alongside band member, Matthew Fisher. Procol Harum’s lyricist and songwriter, Keith Reid wrote the lyrics drawing inspiration from a party.

The popular tune has been covered by many including well-known musicians, Annie Lennox and Billy Joel.