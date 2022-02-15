George Strait Announces Return to Kansas City in July: How to Buy Tickets

George Strait, the “King of Country Music,” will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a one-night-only concert event on Saturday, July 30. The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has not played the venue since 2001, according to promoter Arrowhead Events. Strait will be joined on stage by special guests Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, each of whom will make their Arrowhead debut.

Strait last played a show in Kansas City in 2014. Local media praised the performance at the time.

“For nearly two hours, he and his Ace in the Hole Band delivered nearly two and a half dozen songs, giving another big, rowdy crowd plenty to sing along to and plenty to cheer about,” noted the Kansas City Star during Strait’s 2014 Cowboy Rides Away tour.

“When you’re that good and you’ve played those songs so many times, it’s not hard to make what’s exceptional look easy.”

The show will mark the 54th concert at GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium history. The stadium has hosted just 15 concerts since 2011. This summer’s show will mark Strait’s fourth performance overall (1998-99, 2001) at the football stadium.

George Strait’s career by the numbers

Strait boasts an incredible resume over the course of his more than 30 years in the business. With 60 different singles rising to the top of the charts (more than any artist of any genre), Strait stands atop the entire music business in terms of popularity.

He also released 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums; more than any other Country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas legend is also the only musical act in history to boast a Top 10 hit every year for three straight decades. His latest single, “The Weight of the Badge,” marked his 100th entry on the Billboard Country charts.

Strait has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards. He earned induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006, though even that monumental honor feels undersized for such a titan of the industry.

The Kansas City Chiefs organization said they can’t wait to welcome Strait back for another historic performance in the city.

“George Strait has a history of great performances at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. And we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back for the first time since 2001 this summer,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the rest of this talented lineup take the stage as well. We know how beloved George is in Kansas City and across the nation. We are thrilled to have him return to our stadium for another incredible show.”

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more information at Ticketmaster’s website or on the Ticketmaster mobile app.