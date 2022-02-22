George Strait Celebrates National Margarita Day in the Most George Strait Way Possible

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 marks a very important day. That is, for all those tequila lovers out there. It is, in fact, National Margarita Day. And folks all over are fixing to celebrate with tacos, quesadillas, and good old margaritas! Country legend George Strait is even joining in on the once-a-year celebration.

And what better February 22nd to celebrate National Margarita Day? After all, today’s palindrome date is truly special. A date like 2/22/22 is exceedingly rare. So Outsiders, let’s celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime event tonight! The country legend is already one step ahead of us.

George Strait Celebrates National Margarita Day the Only Way He Knows How

Surely, George Strait is having a grand old time at a Mexican joint in Texas. If there’s anyone that knows how to celebrate National Margarita Day, it’s the king of country music himself. Judging by the post, the country singer can definitely agree with that. I mean, the cowboy hat, collard shirt, vest, bottle of tequila, and a fresh margarita? Obviously, he knows what he’s doing.

Earlier today, Strait shared a photo of him raising his margarita in honor of the big day. And by looking at the smile on his face, you’ll think he’s truly enjoying the day with his Codigo 1530 tequila brand.

In the caption of the post, Strait wished his Instagram followers a happy National Margarita Day. He wrote, “Happy #NationalMargaritaDay from George and @codigo1530!”

In addition to the post, several fans added their thoughts on the special holiday. For instance, one user mentioned the exact date it fell on. “The penultimate day it is. *2/22/22 *Taco Tuesday *National Margarita Day – planets aligned they are. Indulge we must…there is no try!” one user wrote.

“Cheers and Happy Margarita Day to you!” another fan said.

So Outsiders, what are you waiting for? Go get yourself a bottle of tequila and make a margarita. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!

The Country Legend Revealed Why He Started His Own Tequila Business

Back in 2020, George Strait agreed to sit down with Rolling Stone for a quick interview on his Tequila brand, Codigo 1530. In the interview, he revealed what made him want to start the business after all.

“I was never a big tequila drinker before Código, Strait admitted. “If I drank it at all, it was with a lime, and I would try to get the taste out of my mouth as fast as I could. I think that was from all the additives that some companies put in their tequila, which we don’t do. There is no harsh burning aftertaste to it, so it’s very nice to sip on straight.”

