George Strait Hailed as ‘King of Country’ by Former Skid Row Frontman Sebastian Bach

George Strait is a legend. He’s such a legend that not only do we fanboy and fangirl over him but so do other singers in the industry. Just ask the former frontman of Skid Row.

That’s right, Outsiders — former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach met the King of Country last week after one of Strait’s concerts in Las Vegas. Not only that, but the two even hung out afterward back at Strait’s tour bus, which was parked just outside of T-Mobile Arena.

“Here is the combo you did not know you needed!” Bach captioned a set of photos on his official Instagram page. “Sebastian Bach with the King of Country @georgestrait”

He’s right, though. Who would have ever thought that Sebastian Bach and George Strait would be hanging out in 2022? Bach posted a few snaps of them together at around 2 a.m., and it looks like they couldn’t be having more fun together.

“These pictures were taken about 2 in the morning after the show on Mr. Strait’s bus,” he said in the post. “We could not have been more surprised and happy to be invited to meet the man and his lovely wife in his own living room on wheels!”

You may recall that Bach was the frontman for Skid Row from 1987 to 1996. He even went on to make appearances in popular TV shows like Trailer Park Boys and Gilmore Girls. Despite his own fame, however, he was honored to be in the presence of the King.

“Also got to hang out with George Jr. who is an amazing lyricist in his own [right]. After such an incredible show we were so appreciative of George Strait’s hospitality! Completely honored to share a drummer with this man. It was just an amazing night all around!”

George Strait and Sebastian Bach Celebrate with a Shot of Codigo 1530

There’s no better way to cap off a great night than by having a shot of Codigo 1530. That’s exactly what George Strait and Sebastian Bach did before they parted ways.

“George has his own tequila called @codigo1530 and take it for me this stuff packs a mighty whallop,” Bach continued. “Smooth as water you hardly notice it’s even going down! Thanks to my love @suzanne_le_bach for being the adult of the evening for making sure me and @bobby_jarzombek got home safe haha! We owe you one!”

Strait currently has five different expressions of tequila for sale — Codigo 1530 Blanco, Codigo 1530 Rosa, Codigo 1530 Reposado, Codigo 1530 Anejo, and the latest of the bunch, Codigo 1530 Origen. Strait officially unveiled the Origen just before Christmas back in 2020.