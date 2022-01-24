George & Tammy, the upcoming country music drama centering around Tammy Wynette and George Jones, just added two more cast members. According to the two co-producing companies, Spectrum and Paramount, George & Tammy will feature Kelly McCormack and Katy Mixon in guest roles.

Jones’ and Wynette’s tumultuous relationship serves as the backdrop of this drama. Country hits like “Stand By Your Man” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” stem directly from the duo’s love (and difficulties) in the 1960s and ’70s.

What fans can expect from George & Tammy

Actress Jessica Chastain plays Wynette, who many refer to as the first lady of country music. Michael Shannon plays her husband, George, who passed away in 2013. Many fans believed Jones to be the greatest living country singer during his peak.

Steve Zahn, fresh off his critically-acclaimed turn in HBO’s White Lotus, plays George Richey. A songwriter, producer, and long-established figure of the Nashville country music community, Richey married Wynette after she and Jones divorced in 1975. Richey also managed Wynette until her death in 1998.

McCormack will play Sheila Richey, George’s wife before Tammy. Sheila and Tammy also shared a close friendship at one time. Mixon, on the other hand, is set to play Jan Smith. Smith was a makeup and hair artist who eventually became one of Tammy’s best friends.

Abe Sylvia created George & Tammy. He also executive produced Netflix’s Dead to Me and wrote the Chastain-starring film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Sylvia will executive produce George & Tammy alongside Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, and John Hillcoat.

Yellowstone fans will see some familiar names in the production credits

David Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari will executive produce from 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone. Writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff will also contribute.

Georgette Jones, Tammy and George’s daughter, penned the book on which the series will draw inspiration. Jones released her book, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, about a decade ago following the death of her father.

The series will first premiere of Spectrum as the company tries to beef up original subscriber options. After a nine-month exclusive run, Paramount Network and Paramount+, home of Yellowstone and many other similarly themed shows, will also premiere George & Tammy in a second run.

According to the book description, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George tries to go where her George’s bestselling personal memoir didn’t go. Drawing on interviews with family and friends, The Three of Us offers an in-depth look at Tammy Wynette as a mother. It also examines how her substance abuse and dependency on men forever shaped Georgina’s relationships with both men and alcohol. She also dives into her relationship with her father, George, and how she reconnected with him late in life.