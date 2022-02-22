Glenn Frey’s Son Deacon Missing ‘Hotel California 2022 Tour’ Dates Over Undisclosed ‘Illness’

The Eagles continued their Hotel California tour stopping in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend, and some fans can’t help but notice they were one many short. Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon Frey has been performing with the band since Glenn’s death in 2016. Deacon did not perform with the group in Savannah and will most likely be absent from future tour dates.

The band took to Facebook to address Deacon Frey’s recent absence from the tour.

“Due to illness, Deacon Frey will not be performing with the Eagles during their ‘Hotel California 2022 Tour’ kicking off Saturday, February 19th at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Deacon’s bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence. Deacon rejoining the band for performances will be based on his recovery and doctor’s recommendations,” the post read.

Additional details relating to Deacon’s illness were not provided.

Deacon Frey joined the Eagles in 2017 shortly after his father, Glenn Frey’s death in 2016. The 26-year-old musician performed a cover of “Peaceful Easy Feeling” at his father’s memorial service catching the attention of one of the Eagle’s founding members, Don Henley.

“As difficult as that might have been, he was so brave and composed,” said Henley of Deacon’s performance. “I’m sure, on the inside, he was churning. After a few months went by I thought, ‘Why not see if he would like to be in the band?'”

According to Henley, if Deacon Frey hadn’t joined the band and followed in his father’s footsteps, they may not have continued touring.

“The only way it felt justified to me was to have family blood in the band – and I have to hand it to Deacon,” continued Henley. “He had done some gigs with his father – private parties, in front of maybe 200 people. To go from that to 50,000 people is extraordinary. I don’t know many people who could have done that without freaking out.”

The Eagles began their Hotel California tour on February 7, 2020, in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. Shortly thereafter in March, and then again in May, the band had to postpone the tour due to COVID-19. The Hotel California tour is only the second tour featuring Deacon Frey and country artist Vince Gill. Frey and Gill both joined the band in 2017 after founding member Glenn Frey’s death in 2016. Each night of the tour features an intimate performance of the Hotel California album from “beginning to end.” “Each night’s concert will feature a ‘Hotel California’ set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits,” the band’s website says.

The Eagles’ Hotel California tour will run through May 25 before heading to Europe for a short leg of performances.