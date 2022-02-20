Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, and Shooter Jennings Perform Medley of Waylon Jennings Classics

Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, and Shooter Jennings walk into a studio… no this isn’t a joke, it’s a legendary jam session.

One time, Waylon Jennings was asked if he knew Hank Sr. He said he never got the chance. When asked about Hank Jr., he jokingly said, “I knew Hank Sr. better than I know Hank Jr.” While he joked, he followed that up by calling the singer, “my kid brother.”

So, it is no surprise that Bocephus would know some Waylon tunes. You pair that up with Johnson’s insanely talented voice and of course, Shooter AKA Waylon Albright himself and it’s a recipe for success. A quick little jam that feels a bit like some old friends hanging out more than a recording session. So, check it out below and see this rare and wonderful video.

In case you couldn’t tell, Hank Williams Jr. couldn’t help himself but make a joke or two about his late friend. Pinching his nose to make him sound more like Waylon, Hank really seemed to tickle himself while the unlikely trio picked and sang. What I wouldn’t give to be in that room, I tell you.

Now, think about what’s happened since this recording session. Johnson still hasn’t put out a new studio album. However, fans hope one is on the way soon. But, he has become one of the most iconic figures in the genre since then. The songwriting power in this room alone is almost too much to think about.

Hank Williams Jr. isn’t really doing much these days, just enjoying time with his family and taking it easy at 72-years-old. Then there’s Shooter. He, along with friend Dave Cobb, has become one of the career revivalists in country and rock. Not too bad.

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Under Conservatorship, Wants Out

While there isn’t much in Hank Williams Jr. news recently, one story of note has to do with his son, Sam. The young man is a singer-songwriter himself who seems to be just starting out on his music career. According to the young Williams, his father and half-sister, along with an attorney have placed him under a conservatorship, and Sam wants out.

“I’ve been quite a long time now,” the video was captioned before being deleted. “I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

So, it seems not all is going well with the Hank Williams Jr. family. These situations are tricky. Sam had recently released his album Glasshouse Children which received some acclaim and good reviews.