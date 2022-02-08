Hank Williams Jr. Shows Off His ‘Guide Service Graduates’ in Deer Hunting Pic

Country music icon Hank Williams Jr. shows off both his family and a buck in a photo taken on a group hunting trip.

“Williams Guide Service graduates, Class of 2022!” the singer tweeted alongside the picture. It shows Hank Jr. along with one of his sons and three of his grandchildren with their trophy after a successful deer hunt.

Williams Guide Service graduates, Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/rfo9gIjHfb — Hank Williams, Jr. (@HankJr) February 8, 2022

Son of country music legend Hank Williams, Hank Jr. is father to five children: Sam, Hank III, Hilary, Holly, and the late Katie. Of his children, Hank III, Holly, Hilary, and Sam followed him into the music industry. His grandson via Hank III, Coleman, is also a musician.

Unfortunately, as mentioned, Katie Williams passed away in a tragic car accident in June of 2020. Her brother Sam was very impacted by the loss, which he said colored the tone of his 2021 album Glasshouse Children.

“I definitely broke and went through a really, really, really hard time,” the musician explained. “I’m still climbing out of it. But it’s the ‘still climbing’ part that is the most important. That’ll just always be a big part of my story. I hope that [when I do write about it], that can be inspiring to other people, too.”

Sam also discussed how he wanted to show“that vulnerability is power.” He elaborated: “I feel like that’s something that stands out — just being able to give words and energy to stuff that often stays ignored. That doesn’t help anything. I’m just being myself and thought that was the best thing to do.”

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Claims to be in Conservatorship

In the same interview, he opened up about coming from such a famous and well-respected country music background.

“I’ve always been encouraged,” Sam said. “I just wasn’t receptive of it when I was young. It’s easy to feel fraudulent. Even if I wrote the songs and made the whole album, there’s such a really a high bar, like, way over my head that I can try my best to step out from, but it’s still there.”

However, he recently posted a video alleging that his father and sister Holly have placed him into a conservatorship. Sam said it was as a result of his instability following Katie’s death.

“I’ve been quiet a long time now,” the musician wrote in the video caption. “I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

His conservatorship was said to have started in August of 2020, a year before his album released.

I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home,” Sam continued. “I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don’t see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed, I am beyond done, I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please.”