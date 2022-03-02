Happy Birthday Jon Bon Jovi: Celebrating the Icon’s 60th Anniversary

Music icon Jon Bon Jovi celebrates his 60th birthday on Wednesday. The talented singer-songwriter formed his band, Bon Jovi in 1983 resulting in classic hit songs including “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.” For instance, the band has sold more than 130 million albums and can still fill arenas and stadiums around the world which is a rare feat these days.

Aside from his obvious musical talent, Jon is also a passionate philanthropist. Also, the New Jersey rocker often uses his fame as a tool to help others. But one example of his dedication to those in need is his work within the Jon Bon Jovi Foundation which addresses the major issues of hunger, poverty, and homelessness.

Additionally, Jon manages the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a nonprofit group of restaurants based in New Jersey. The organization encourages customers to pay a cash donation that covers their meal in addition to a meal for someone in need.

For instance, the philanthropist’s illustrious music career spans almost three decades. But he’s showing no signs of slowing down as the now 60-year-old continues to make music.

For instance, Jon posted to Instagram on Tuesday reminding fans of his upcoming tour.

“1 month until #BonJovi2022Tour… can’t wait to see you all there,” the caption reads along with a video of a younger version of himself waving from a tour bus.

Happy birthday, Jon Bon Jovi!

Bon Jovi revealed they would kick off a US arena tour in 2022 with a run of 15 shows. The tour will start with a performance at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE on April 1. Also, it will end on April 30 with a show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

“We have all missed touring,” said Jon Bon Jovi. “And we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”

Sadly the band made the difficult decision to cancel their summer tour in 2020 instead of postponing it. That way they could offer fans the choice of collecting a refund from their ticket purchases in order to use the funds for essentials during the lockdown. Originally, Bon Jovi had 18 shows lined up with special guest Bryan Adams.

But the new tour dates don’t exactly follow the old ones. For example, no shows have been scheduled in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas.

Tickets for Bon Jovi’s 2022 US Tour are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Also, see the full schedule of tour dates below.

Bon Jovi 2022 US Tour

Apr 01: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Apr 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Apr 05: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Apr 08: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Apr 09: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Apr 11: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Apr 13: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Apr 15: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 16: Ft. Lauderdale FLA Live Arena, FL

Apr 19: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Apr 21: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Apr 23: Austin Moody Center, TX

Apr 26: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Apr 28: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Apr 30: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN