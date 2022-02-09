Happy Birthday Travis Tritt: Celebrating the Country Legend’s 59th Year

While it’s a great day to be alive here at Outsider, we especially hope country legend Travis Tritt is enjoying this February Wednesday as today marks the star’s 59th birthday. So from one Outsider to another, we wish you one very Happy Birthday Mr. Tritt, as does the rest of the internet.

It’s a Great Day to be Alive! Help us wish Travis a very happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/Mqkjcr6EFi — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 9, 2022

Over on the country icon’s official Twitter page, they found two classic photos of the living country legend. In both, we see the artist grasping an acoustic guitar with a less-than-simple button-up shirt.

“Happy birthday to one of my favorites!” commented one Travis Tritt fan. “May God continue to bless you.”

“Happy birthday to a true American patriot,” wrote another Twitter follower.

Other famous faces across the web shared their own birthday wishes for the country artist. One included The Oak Ridge Boys band member, Joe Bonsall.

“Happy birthday,” the “Elvira” singer writes. “[L]love you brother.”

Other accounts across Twitter continued to share their own birthday wishes with Travis Tritt. Many recalled the star’s iconic 90s hit, “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”

And as long as we have country music to get us through each day, then it sure is.

While this winter began as a mild one for many Americans across the country, the last month has been wild with winter storms, snow and ice stranding drivers along Virginia’s I-95, resulting in thousands of canceled flights, and even seeing the cancelation of some country stars’ tour dates.

Last month, some of those canceled dates included none other than Travis Tritt as he embarked on his Solo Acoustic Tour 2022.

In mid-January, the country star was to perform on a Monday and Tuesday night at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA.

Unfortunately for Travis Tritt fans, those dates were postponed due to an accumulation of ice, snow, and just simple bad weather further south in South Carolina, where Tritt had been traveling at the time.

Fortunately, those with tickets did see the performances postponed rather than outright canceled so hopefully fans of the living-legend are still able to use their tickets.

That said, Travis Tritt isn’t the only country star as of late experiencing tour date cancelations and delays due to winter weather.

With plans to have kicked off his “Dangerous” tour last weekend, winter weather across Indiana, Kentucky, and the majority of the Northeast forced “7 Summers” singer Morgan Wallen to cancel three separate tour dates.

Fortunately, in both the cases of Travis Tritt and Morgan Wallen, ticket holders are eligible for refunds should they be unable to make the new concert dates.