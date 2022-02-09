Is Eric Church About To Announce a Stadium Tour?

Eric Church is still currently on his Gather Again Tour. He just hit up Indy and Louisville, but is there another tour on the way?

It seems that The Chief just can’t get enough of the road. Fans know how much he loves playing these large venues. Despite the fact that he is currently on his way to Omaha and Des Moines for shows, Church apparently has some big news coming down the pipe.

If you follow Eric Church on social media, you might see a highlight video or photos from a recent show. However, his latest tweet has a lot of fans wondering exactly what is going on. Tomorrow there will be an announcement made about this tweet Church sent out today…

In case you couldn’t tell, that silhouette looks pretty unique. There aren’t many venues out there that look quite like the picture that Church posted. All he had to say was, “Tomorrow.”

Of course, given the unique look of the location that he shared, fans have been wondering what it could be. Shoutout to those folks up in Wisconsin, because it appears they will be getting a surprise performance. If you are a fan of Major League Baseball, you might already know what stadium that is. American Family Field! Formerly known as Miller Park.

Fans were quick to decipher the tweet from Eric Church. It really did not take long. However, the details remain a secret. It is hard to tell what the news is going to be. Will this be one show? A run of shows? Are there going to be other acts joining The Chief or is this another solo show? Folks will be wondering what the news is up until the second it drops. We’ve got you covered though, so don’t worry.

Eric Church Forgets His Own Lyrics in Louisville, KY

While performing at the KFC Yum! Center, Eric Church was rocking the stage. This tour has not been easy. Each tour date has a unique setlist and that means the encore performances as well. Church did not have an easy time making this plan, but it has been a huge success.

During a SIX. SONG. ENCORE. Church and his band started into the extra songs. The Chief decided to do an acoustic medley of a few tunes. Usually, he plays covers at this point of the show, not on this tour though. When going from Carolina to Hell on the Heart, things got rough. He slipped up and admitted to the crowd, “I don’t know that one that well. That is when your spirit is very strong but the flesh is weak, right there.”

With a catalog the size of Eric Church’s, it makes sense that he would flub up every once in a while. No big deal. However, it is always fun to see these artists seem human for a second. If that happens once every 50 shows or whatever it is, so be it.