Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser to Join Forces for ‘Country Cadillac Tour Part 2’

Sometimes, things are so good you have to go back for more. Granny’s cooking always calls for seconds and good movies need sequels. This year, Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser are giving fans a second helping of their Country Cadillac Tour. They embarked on the co-headlining tour last year with stops across the country including the iconic stage at Graceland. Earlier today, the dynamic duo announced that they would be hitting the road and sharing stages once again.

Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser’s Country Cadillac Tour Part 2 kicks off on March 24th at Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin’s Epic Event Center. Currently, they’re looking at eleven more dates after that. As it stands, the tour will wrap up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at the Paramount Theatre on April 16th.

Unfortunately, Graceland isn’t on the list of stops right now. So, fans around the world may not get another epic live stream event like they did last year. However, if the high demand for these shows continues, they’ll add more dates to this tour in the coming months. So, there’s still a chance!

Presale tickets will be available today. According to Jamey Johnson’s Instagram post, they’ll be available at noon local time. Head to his website and use the password CADILLAC to access presales. Tickets officially go on sale this Friday, January 21st at 10 am Central Time.

What to Expect from Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser’s Tour

First and foremost, fans can expect killer country music from both Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser. There’s a good chance that the crowd will hear a mixture of the two artists’ catalogs as well as a healthy dose of classic country covers. However, these Country Cadillac Tour dates are a little different than your average concert.

Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser share the stage during these shows. They play acoustic sets, swap songs, and tell stories. More importantly, fans get to see two old friends on stage doing what they love.

Houser and Johnson have been friends since their early days in Nashville. Years ago they were part of a close-knit group of songwriters that also included Jerron Niemann, Dallas Davidson, Rob Hatch, and Lee Brice. These guys supported one another as they rose through the country music ranks. That long history of friendship comes out when they play together.

This doesn’t just make each stop on the Country Cadillac Tour something special. It also means that no two shows are alike. After all, no two conversations between friends or jam sessions between musicians are alike. So, it only makes sense that these tour stops are wholly unique moments in time.

Be sure to keep your eyes and ears open for new dates as Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser add more cities to the tour.