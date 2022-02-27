Jason Aldean Has a ‘Badass’ Night Watching the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium

Country superstar Jason Aldean is enjoying a night-off from touring. And what’s a more perfect place to hang out than Nissan Stadium in Nashville?

Firstly, the Predators usually play at Bridgestone arena. Tonight, they’re at the Tennessee Titans football stadium for the NHL’s Stadium Series. And the Nashville Predators are playing the Tampa Bay Lightning in tonight’s game.

Before the game, Aldean shared an awesome post of him up in a box watching the game. Despite the cold weather in Nashville, it looks like they’re having a great time. After all, they get to watch the game from the indoors with several heaters.

Jason Aldean Announces His Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour

Last week (February 18), Jason Aldean gave the audience a huge surprise. He announced the official dates for his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean’s tour begins the first week of April and goes until the end of October. Does that mean we get six months of Jason Aldean shows? That’s right Outsiders! Make sure to check the following dates to see if he’s coming to a city near you.

Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour Dates:

April:

2: San Antonio, TX.

June:

23: Milwaukee, WI.

July:

15: Scranton, PA.

16: Hartford, CT.

17: Bristow, VA.

23: Salt Lake City, UT.

29: Charlotte, NC.

30: Virginia Beach, VA.

31: York, PA.

August:

5: Omaha, NE.

6: Tulsa, OK.

12: Tinley Park, IL.

13: Noblesville, IN.

14: Clarkston, MI.

18: Corpus Christi, TX.

19: Dallas, TX.

25: Cincinnatti, OH.

26: Burgettstown, PA.

27: Darien Center, NY.

September:

8: Gilford, NH.

9: Gilford, NH.

10: Bangor, ME.

15: Syracuse, NY.

16: Saratoga Springs, NY.

17: Mansfield, MA.

22: North Little Rock, AR.

23: Lafayette, LA.

24: New Orleans, LA.

29: Evansville, IN.

October:

1: Savannah, GA.

7: Fort Wayne, IN.

8: Grand Rapids, MI.

14: Nashville, TN.

15: Birmingham, AL.

27: Des Moines, IA.

28: Columbia, MO.

29: Wichita, KS.

So Outsiders, if you want to party with Jason Aldean, purchase tickets for any of the selected dates here.