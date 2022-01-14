Jason Aldean Captures Cowboy Pain in New Video for Single, ‘Trouble With a Heartbreak’

Country superstar Jason Aldean kicks off the new year with a smashing new single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak.” And he’s also just released a new music video as well. The country star creates an ode to hardworking cowboys everywhere.

The hit song is off of his 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. While Macon is already released, Georgia, which is part two drops on April 22.

Throughout the music video, you will find a cowboy uncovering ways to get over a broken heart. For example, these lyrics can help you picture that. “Don’t let anybody tell you it’s gonna be easy. Don’t let anyone tell you they know what it’s like. They say get out on this town, meet somebody new, get lost in a crowd, all I see is you. Don’t let anybody tell you it’s gonna be easy.”

Additionally, Georgia is now available for fans to pre-save. While waiting for the album to drop, you can jam out to Whiskey Me Away and Trouble With A Heartbreak on all streaming platforms.

In a recent interview, Aldean shares what he loves most about this two-part record.

“The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on,” Aldean said. “This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”

Behind-the-Scenes With Jason Aldean’s Trouble With A Heartbreak

First of all, creating a song takes a village. The song is written by these songwriters, Kurt Allison, Brett Beavers, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan. After the co-write, Aldean took it into the studio to transform it into something huge. Then the producers and label do the rest. Can you imagine doing this for a two-part album?

Following the I Didn’t Love You duet with Carrie Underwood, this song is already at No. 3 on the Country Itunes charts. Not bad for a country music sensation, right?

Despite all of this success, Jason Aldean has a lot more in store this year.

According to American Songwriter, Aldean has 26 number one songs, 15 billion streams across all platforms, and more than 20 million album copies sold. Since Aldean made his debut in 2005, he has had the most songs in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart.

For more information on upcoming tours, new releases, or anything else, visit his website here.

The Launch of the Country Stars Wolf Moon Bourbon

Since the launch of Jason Aldean’s bourbon, it has been a hit. Fans of the legal drinking age can purchase a bottle to try its southern spice here. Furthermore, it sells for $25 a bottle, according to recent reports. And can be found in any participating convenience store. Happy drinking!