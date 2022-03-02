Jason Aldean Had a ‘Frat Party’ with the ‘Buck Commander’ Boys for His Birthday

Jason Aldean recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The now 45-year-old singer had a “frat party” with the ‘Buck Commander’ boys.

In the photo, there are a lot of familiar faces. Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson and country superstar Luke Bryan appear in the picture, to name a few. It looks like they are all having a great time while helping Aldean make his 45th birthday one to remember. In the post’s caption, Aldean makes sure to thank his wife, Brittany Aldean for letting him turn their house into a “frat party” lookalike.

So he wrote, “All my boys from @officialbuckcommander came in this week to help celebrate my bday. Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes and a SUPER SPECIAL thanks to my badass beautiful wife for letting us turn the house into a frat party for a few days. Love u guys. P.S….. Willie, u have a text coming in. Check ur phone.”

Check out the frat picture here:

While fans are excited to see the guys all together again, they’re also sending the country singer happy birthday messages. For example, one user wrote, “That’s awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Jason!!!! Brittany is the best!!!!!”

Even though Jason Aldean’s birthday was yesterday (February 28), head on over to his Instagram page to wish him well. After all, 45 is a huge birthday.

Jason Aldean Announced Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour This Summer

Last month (February), Jason Aldean revealed his 34-city tour with Gabby Barrett. The tour is scheduled to begin on July 15 in Pennsylvania and end on October 29 in Wichita, Kansas.

In a recent interview with CMT, Aldean mentioned how excited he is to get back out on the road again. They even started working on the setlist.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” he stated. “We are already thinking about the setlist. There will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

Afterward, he went on to discuss his tenth studio album, Macon, Georgia. The number one inspiration for this album is his hometown of Macon, Georgia.

“I love the country stories,” Aldean added. “I love the melodies and the stories that the country music has. But I always wanted to hear the music side of everything a lot more aggressive than that. That’s kind of where all the rock and roll stuff comes in.”

Following that, the country star mentioned the people who inspired the album.

“A lot of times, I’ll hear twin guitar solos on my records, and that is Allman Brothers all day,” he added. “They were kind of the innovators of that.”