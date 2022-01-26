Jason Aldean Named 2022 Country Radio Broadcaster’s Artist Humanitarian Award Recipient

Jason Aldean is receiving the 2022 Country Radio Broadcaster’s Artist Humanitarian Award. Here’s how the country star gives back.

Jason Aldean is both a country star and a philanthropist. This year, Country Radio Broadcasters are celebrating all of these efforts by honoring him at their seminar. Aldean is the 2022 winner of the group’s Artist Humanitarian Award.

The star’s acceptance of this honor is taking place at the Country Radio Seminar. The event occurs February 23-25, both virtually and in Nashville. Created in 1990, this award goes to country artists who have “exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career.” Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks are both past recipients of the honor.

Jason Aldean Makes a Difference

The 44-year old artist supports quite a few charitable organizations. He has donated portions of his tour ticket sales to various causes, including pediatric hospitals and cancer research. He raised over $4 million for Susan G. Komen for the Cure, as well as $2 million for Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital in Macon, Georgia. Aldean is an advocate for ACM Lifting Lives, Red Cross, and many more.

In addition to playing his music for a cause, Aldean supports the victims of one of America’s greatest tragedies. In 2017, Aldean was playing a set during the shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas. 60 people were killed, and many more were injured. Instead of leaving after the show, he funded a week-long workshop for those who were there that weekend. Promoting “triumph-over-tragedy,” Aldean did his best to help Las Vegas citizens overcome the trauma.

Kurt Johnson, Board President of Country Radio Broadcasters, explains why the group is honoring Aldean.

“Jason Aldean doesn’t have to brag about his songs or his concert tours. They speak for themselves,” he says. “He also doesn’t call attention to his massive philanthropic work. So we will. Join us at CRS as we shine a light on all the good that Jason does and the good people he supports.”

In His Own Words

Aldean talks about giving back to his hometown. Following his donation to Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital, he explains why the deed meant so much to him.

“I want to try to do something for my hometown, sort of give back to where I came from — what better what to do that than with kids,” he says. “I got two kids and one on the way … and I would be devastated if something happened to one of my kids.”

The country star wants to pay it forward to families living where he grew up.

“I can’t think of a better thing to give to and try to support than a children’s hospital and if I’m going to do it, I want to do it in my hometown.”