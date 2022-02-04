Jason Aldean Releases New Track ‘Rock and Roll Cowboy’ From ‘GEORGIA’ Album

Well folks, thanks to Jason Aldean and a few other artists, country lovers are getting much new music this winter. In a recent Instagram post, 44-year-old Aldean announces the release of the newest track from his “Georgia” album.

The caption reads, “A brand new track from my upcoming album GEORGIA just dropped! Check out “Rock And Roll Cowboy” + preorder/pre-save GEORGIA, out April 22. Link in bio.”

Excited fans invaded Jason Aldean’s comment section with supporting statements. One fan wrote, “I’m 100% convinced that you will NEVER release a bad song.”

Jason Aldean Wins 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award From Country Radio Broadcasters

Due to his continued philanthropy, the country music industry recognized Jason Aldean. The “Rearview Town” singer is now named the 2022 recipient of the Country Radio Broadcasters’ Artist Humanitarian Award! He plans to accept the award during the Country Radio Seminar on February 23-25.

The country singer spent much time supporting many charitable organizations by helping them raise millions of dollars. He is also an advocate for veterans, first responders, children, and working-class families.

Additionally, Jason Aldean funded a six-day triumph-over-tragedy workshop for those who attended and witnessed the 2017 Las Vegas shooting massacre in which 60 people died. He also performed onstage where the shooting occurred.

The country artist has supported many charitable organizations throughout his career. He continues to work to raise funds to help them continue their work. He raised over $2 million for the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital, and a pediatric hospital in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. Aldean also raised over $4 million for Susan G. Komen for the Cure through concert ticket sales. The “Got What I Got” singer also supports ACM Lifting Lives, Red Cross, and many other organizations.

CRS/CRB Board President Kurt Johnson spoke highly of the singer. “Jason Aldean doesn’t have to brag about his songs or his concert tours. They speak for themselves. He also doesn’t call attention to his massive philanthropic work. So we will. Join us at CRS as we shine a light on all the good that Jason does and the good people he supports.”