Jason Aldean Sells Majority of Music Catalog for $100 Million: Report

Country star Jason Aldean just sold a whopping 90% of his recorded-music catalog to Spirit Music Group. Spirit Music Group is an indie publisher based in Nashville with tons of clients already under their belt. The company announced the deal on Thursday, and some report Spirit gave up over $100 million for the catalog.

The deal includes 90% of Aldean’s recorded music catalog, covering nine albums. Six of the nine albums that Spirit Music Group acquired are certified platinum records. The contract covers the singer’s discography beginning from his 2005 self titled debut album, and the 8 releases that followed. The final album that the deal includes is Aldean’s 2019 release, his ninth album simply titled “9.”

This means Spirit Music Group now also owns albums like “My Kinda Party” and “Night Train” as well. Additionally, the acquisition includes neighboring rights and SoundExchange royalties. Aldean will still continue to receive income interest.

“It’s cool that a company like Spirit, that’s been around so long, has taken on my music catalog. It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after,” said Jason Aldean.

Frank Rogers, CEO of Spirit Music Nashville also commented on the new deal. “Jason Aldean has been a consistent hitmaker and trailblazer in country music for nearly two decades,” Rogers said. “His recordings have helped define the sound of modern country music. Spirit Music Group is excited to partner with Jason and we look forward to further championing these important recordings to the world.”

Jon Singer, Chairman of Spirit Music Group, also weighed in. “Jason Aldean is one of country music’s elite headliners and the breadth and depth of his work is undeniable. We welcome Jason’s impressive collection of works to the Spirit Music Group catalog and are committed to being an active partner in safeguarding and building upon the success of these recordings.”

Country Star Kicks Off Insane Tour This Summer

While Spirit Music Group may now own the recordings to the large majority of Aldean’s catalog, it doesn’t stop Aldean from performing the tracks. The country star is going on tour this summer with fellow performers Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver. The “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour” kicks off July 15th in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with scheduled shows in 34 cities throughout the summer. The tour will wrap just before Halloween in Wichita, Kansas, so there is plenty of time to catch the singer in a city somewhere near you.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said in a statement. “We are already thinking about the setlist. There will be some songs off the new record like ’Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”