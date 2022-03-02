Jason Aldean Turned His House Into a ‘Frat Party’ With Luke Bryan, Willie Robertson for His Birthday

Country singer, Jason Aldean finds an exciting way to celebrate his 45th birthday.

In a recent Instagram post, Aldean shares a group photo with some of his closest friends. This includes fellow country men Luke Bryan and Willie Robertson. For his special day, the father of four turned his Tennessee home into a frat party house.

In the group photo, fans see a lot of familiar faces. It looks like they are all having a blast while helping Aldean make his 45th birthday a time to remember. In the post’s caption, the country singer makes sure to thank his wife, Brittany, for letting him turn their house into a “frat party” lookalike. Who knows, maybe she used it as an opportunity to spend some time with her gals!

His caption reads, “All my boys from @officialbuckcommander came in this week to help celebrate my bday. Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes. And a SUPER SPECIAL thanks to my badass beautiful wife for letting us turn the house into a frat party for a few days. Love u guys. P.S…..Willie, u have a text coming in. Check ur phone.”

Many friends and fans wish Aldean the happiest of birthdays. “Happy birthday Jason. You’re like a fine wine.”

Realizing Luke Bryan towers over Aldean’s six other partygoers, one fan grew curious as to the “Country Girl” singer’s height. “Wait, how tall is Luke Bryan?”

Well, considering the smiles that grace the invite’s faces, we’re happy to report that Jason Aldean had a splendid 45th birthday!

Jason Aldean Announced Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour This Summer

With the weather already starting to warm up, Jason Aldean is preparing to hit the road for his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy concert this summer!

During an interview with CMT, Aldean voiced his excitement for getting back on the road and sharing new music with his fans.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the setlist. There will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

Aldean then discussed his love for the way country music tells stories.

“I love the country stories. I love the melodies and the stories that the country music has. But I always wanted to hear the music side of everything a lot more aggressive than that. That’s kind of where all the rock and roll stuff comes in,” he explained.

In February, Aldean revealed his 34-city tour with Gabby Barrett. This epic summer event kicks off on July 15 in Pennsylvania and ends on October 29 in Wichita, Kansas.