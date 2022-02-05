Jason Aldean Wishes Daughter Navy a Happy Birthday With Adorable Photos

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is celebrating a big day today! His little girl, Navy is turning three years old! We’re sure little Navy Rome had quite the celebration with her family to honor the big day. However, we are also glad that Jason Aldean let us celebrate with her a little bit when he shared an adorable tribute to his young daughter on Instagram.

“Happy bday to this little princess,” the Got What I Got singer says in the Friday afternoon Instagram post.

“You have the biggest smile and best personality of any kid I have ever seen,” the country music superstar adds of his three-year-old daughter.

The proud father includes a bunch of pictures of little Navy in honor of her big day. And, judging from the adorable pics, it looks like Navy doesn’t always need to be celebrating a birthday to have a good time, either!

Jason Aldean Shares Some Adorable Navy Moments

In one pic, Jason Aldean’s daughter looks like she’s mid-twirl in an adorable crop-top and skirt set that looks like it was made for a many-a twirl. Navy is adding a bit of an edge to her look, as well as she’s sporting a black leather Balmain bucket hat.

A few of the other pics show Jason Aldean’s fans that Navy is a good traveler, too; with one pic depicting the little one flashing some happy smiles kicking back on a plane. Another photo shows Navy all warmed up in an adorable knit suit and some suede boots to match. Finally, the adorable little girl strikes a pose while sporting some fierce face paint.

“You are one of a kind Navy Rome,” the proud father adds in the Insta message.

“We love u so much,” adds Jason Aldean. “Happy 3rd Bday baby girl.”

Dropping Some Big News!

While Navy’s big day may be Jason Aldean’s focus right now, the county music superstar recently shared some exciting music-related news for his fans on Instagram. In the post, the 44-year-old singer announces the release of the most recent track off his upcoming Georgia album which is set to release this spring.

“A brand new track from my upcoming album GEORGIA just dropped!” the Ride All Night singer says in the recent Instagram post.

The country singer goes on to note that fans can preorder this much-anticipated album which will drop in just a few months on April 22. He also, thankfully, shares a link to take us to the Georgia sneak peek.

“Check out “Rock And Roll Cowboy” + preorder/pre-save GEORGIA,” Aldean tells his fans in the Insta post. “out April 22. Link in bio.”