Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett Join Dolly Parton as 2022 ACM Awards Hosts

The 2022 ACM Awards just announced two new co-hosts! Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are joining Dolly Parton at the 57th annual ceremony. Being broadcasted live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the trio will take the stage on March 7, 2022.

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, is excited to announce this news.

“The Academy has a long history of highlighting the biggest stars in Country Music alongside today’s rising stars, and this year that will spotlight even further,” he begins. “Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett will co-host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards side-by-side with Dolly Parton, pairing two of today’s most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world’s most beloved music icons.”

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are both ACM Awards winners. Allen holds last year’s title for New Male Artist of the Year, as well as two nominations. Gabby Barrett is the reigning New Female Artist of the Year with three nominations under her belt. Not only will these country stars get to take the stage with Miss Dolly Parton, but they will also be unveiling more nominations on Twitter.

The co-hosts special unveiling event will take place Thursday, February 10, 2022 via the @ACMawards Twitter account. If you want a sneak preview of the show’s nominees, make sure to tune in here at 10:30 a.m. ET.

How To Watch This Year’s ACM Awards

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive partner of the 2022 ACM Awards. Fans can watch the special ceremony on March 7, 2022. It will be available to watch for viewers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom.

This partnership comes as a surprise to some people. The awards show has been broadcasted on CBS for over 20 years. The network will replace it with the CMT Awards, which will air on April 3, 2022.

Whiteside explains the ACM Awards’ move to Amazon Prime Video.

“We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video,” he says. “This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch.”

Will you be tuning in to watch the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards? For more information about the big event, go to their website.