jimmie-allen-helps-combat-veteran-who-enlisted-day-after-9-11-write-powerful-song

Recently, rising country star Jimmie Allen did a great deed for the community. He helped a combat veteran, who enlisted the day after the attacks on 9/11 write a powerful song. And with Allen’s record of hit songs, we know it’s destined to be a good one.

Firstly, U.S. Army veteran KC Shaw revealed the reason he wanted to write this song. He thought it would help him heal from the tragic experiences he endured. So, he contacted CreatiVets, which is a Nashville-based program that connects veterans with local songwriters to create something magical. Let’s take a look at the process they took below.

Jimmie Allen Joined Combat Veteran in a Nashville Studio

Recently, Jimmie Allen joined the veteran and a few other songwriters at a studio in Nashville, Tennessee. While the country star is used to writing hit songs, he’s currently focused on making this veteran’s war story come to life.

According to PEOPLE, Shaw spent 20 years fighting in Iraq and other battle zones as a member of the special operations forces. Now, he’s sitting at the center of a writing session working on telling his unbelievable story. After all, country music is about telling the truth with three chords.

The veteran revealed several facts about his experiences at war. First, he told the songwriters that he began his two-decade military career as an idealist recruit who enlisted the day after the attacks on September 11, 2001. Unfortunately, this experience caused him to become a broken soldier. Meaning that, the things he saw changed his perspective on life, which caused him to lose friends and himself. When he returned home, he had to find a way to get himself back on track. And that’s when he found this organization.

“It was like I was in a deep, dark, cave and didn’t know how to get out,” Shaw explained. “It felt like the easiest way to get rid of that pain is to end yourself.”

Once the Iraq Combat veteran and founder of CreatiVets, Richard Casper found out about Shaw’s story, he contacted him immediately. And Shaw was on his way to Music City to create a song with some of the best songwriters in Nashville.

Wrapping Up the Writing Session

In the studio, Casper sat next to Shaw to provide extra support during the writing session. They were joined by Tate Howell, Brian White, and Jimmie Allen. Before the writing session began, they had Shaw explain the tough moments he experienced in Iraq. “I spent so much time being someone else, I forgot who I was,” he added.

As two hours went by, the group had created an incredible song. They titled it, “Find Me Again.” The chorus highlighted Shaw’s hopefulness for a veteran’s future. And Shaw is impressed with the power of songwriting.

“I wanna be a man that ain’t giving up

Who ain’t running when things get tough

Lover, father, son and brother. A man who’s a damn good friend

Just trying to find me again.”