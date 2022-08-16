Jimmy Fallon Is the Latest Star Spotted Alongside Dolly Parton at Dollywood Filming Holiday Special

Earlier this month, we learned that Dollywood would be the set for Parton’s latest Christmas special. They’re currently shooting Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. The special will be a tongue-in-cheek look at what it takes to shoot a huge musical production. We also learned that Dolly is enlisting an impressive cast of celebrities to help bring it to life.

On August 8th, Dollywood attendees saw Willie Nelson riding around the park on a golf cart with Dolly Parton. Yesterday, parkgoers spotted another celebrity guest – Jimmy Fallon. One lucky attendee caught the late-night talk show host in what appears to be a full costume. He was sporting a black leather jacket and black jeans while coming out of Red’s Drive-In in the park’s fifties-themed Jukebox Junction. Dolly wasn’t far behind him. Check out the video below.

Right now, we don’t know for sure if Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton were in costume for the movie. However, there’s a good chance that they were. After all, it’s summertime in Tennessee which means it’s a little too hot to be casually walking around in a heavy leather jacket.

Jimmy Fallon won’t be the last famous face that Dollywood attendees might catch a glimpse of. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will feature a long list of Parton’s famous friends. Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and more are slated to take part in the movie, according to The Tennessean.

Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon Are Pals

Dolly Parton has a pretty obvious connection to many of the movie’s celebrity guest stars. For instance, she and Willie Nelson are country music icons. That’s a solid enough connection. Dolly and Billy Ray Cyrus have been close friends for years. How close are they? They’re close enough that Dolly is Miley Cyrus’ godmother.

Then, there’s Dolly Parton’s relationship with Jimmy Fallon. Every time she appears on his show, they have a great time. It’s like watching two old friends catch up and have some laughs. Also, Dolly has admitted to having a celebrity crush on Fallon in the past.

She once said that Jimmy Fallon holds a special place in her heart. “Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I’m big now, I can’t excuse myself on that,” Dolly Parton said. “I think he is precious. He’s so funny and we get along so good.”

Dolly Parton went on to say that she had good relationships with several late-night talk show hosts. “There’s something about the late-night people that kinda hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow. I guess it’s ‘cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don’t have to worry about what you say,” Parton explained.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see Fallon and Parton onscreen together in Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. As of now, no release date has been announced. However, we can probably expect it to hit NBC in December.