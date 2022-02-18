Joe Nichols Reveals Moving Reason Behind Covering Classic Mark Chesnutt Love Song

Joe Nichols recently revealed a touching reason behind his cover of Mark Chesnutt’s classic love song. The new tune features on his upcoming Good Day for Living album.

Furthermore, Nichols is covering the hit single, “She Was” off of Chesnutt’s self-titled album. Jimmy Melton and Neal Lee Coty wrote the song and let Chesnutt cut it for his self-titled album. The song has a beautiful melody and is about the love of a woman and a mother.

After its release in 2002, Chesnutt’s single made it on two charts of the Billboard, according to Country Thang Daily. The beautiful song reached No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Recently, Nichols chose to cover the song as a favor to the man behind Quartz Hill Records, who helped give his career another boost.

“He left the business to take care of his ill wife, Carolyn, such a sweet, sweet lady,” Nichols told Taste of Country. “They have such a great love story for 60 years. And she passed away — such a sad deal and it’s heartbroken him tremendously.”

Unfortunately, Carolyn Brown passed away in 2017 from the illness.

“This song kind of resurfaced on his desk and he played it for me and I could see the emotion…” Nichols added. “I said, ‘Let me please do this for you on this record.'”

Joe Nichols Discusses the Possibility of Reuniting With Benny Brown

Joe Nichols recently talked about reuniting with Benny Brown at Quartz Hill label, newly released album, and recent collaborations. Furthermore, his Good Day for Living album dropped on February 11, which includes his cover of Chesnutt’s classic love song.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Nichols gave more information for the album. “It’s a fun record, a country record,” he said.

The new album is the first project with his new record label. During the interview, Nichols explains why he left his previous label, Red Bow.

“After the divorce kind of settled with Red Bow, I started piddling around in the studio,” Nichols told the outlet. “I kind of wandered for a minute. I cut a song here and there, demoed a couple of songs to see if they felt right. Then, in late 2020, Benny called me and said, ‘I’m starting a new label. Do you want to join me?’ I told him, ‘Put me in coach. I’m ready to play.'”

Next, Nichols revealed how close him and Benny got over the years, which helped Good Day for Living come alive. “He found the song a couple of years ago before he decided to start a new label — there was also ‘One Two Step Closer,'” Nichols added. “We kind of built on the album from those.”