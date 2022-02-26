Johnny Cash: Celebrating the Man in Black on His Birthday

Though Johnny Cash passed away almost 20 years ago, his legacy remains alive and well. Today marks what would have been the legendary musician’s 90th birthday. In celebration, fans around the world have come together to celebrate Cash’s music and memory.

The singer made history in 1980 when he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest living inductee at the age of 48. His musical accolades, however, serve as only a portion of what makes the country music star so beloved.

Along with his historic music career spanning nearly half a century and the deep, soothing voice he used to serenade fans, The Man in Black is remembered for his outlaw image, charitable spirit, and, of course, the iconic love story he shares with June Carter.

Born on this day in 1932, Johnny Cash went on to top both pop and country charts, introducing country music to an entirely new group of music enthusiasts. His songs, from the earliest in his career to those released on the posthumous album, American V: A Hundred Highways, have been used in television and cinema for decades.

Fans worldwide are so enamored by the artist, in fact, that a biographical film was created in his honor. The 2005 film Walk the Line, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, illustrates the highs and lows of Cash’s life with his long-time love, June Carter.

Johnny Cash’s Favorite Song Revealed in Honor of His Birthday

Along with the many celebratory messages filling social media, CBS News released a video in which Johnny Cash discusses his favorite song. With such an incredible discography, choosing one favorite is tough, even for fans. It’s no doubt even harder for Cash, who poured his heart and soul into each of his records.

Of the 1500 songs recorded throughout the span of his career, Johnny Cash had no shortage of options, but his favorite was surprising.

The one and only Johnny Cash was born 90 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/rFsuv8yhPt — Shaun L Kelly (@ShaunLKelly1955) February 26, 2022

“I probably should say ‘I Walk the Line’ because it was my biggest seller. But the one that means more to me, that says it more for me in my life, I think, is ‘Pickin’ Time’. The message of the song is ‘good times coming for us all, pickin’ time.'”

The interviewer then asks, “Some of your songs are like ‘Pickin’ Time’. They’re inspirational, they reflect a spiritual life. But some of them are pretty low down and dirty, like ‘Folsom [Prison] Blues’. Do you have any trouble reconciling the two kinds?”

Without missing a beat, Cash responds, “No. Roy Orbison had a line in his song called ‘My Best Friend’. It was a line that says, ‘I diamond is a diamond, and a stone is a stone. But man is part good and part bad.’ I recognize the fact that I’m part good and part bad.”