Johnny Cash Estate Remembers His Wedding Day With June Carter on 54th Anniversary

Johnny Cash is known for a lot of things. His philanthropic soul, his 96-album music career, the fact that he changed the face of country music forever… One of the most beloved aspects of the music legend’s life, however, is the iconic love story he shares with June Carter. And today, fans all over the world celebrate the 54th wedding anniversary of the adorable couple.

Though June Carter Cash was Johnny Cash’s second wife and Johnny was June’s 3rd husband, it couldn’t be clearer that they finally found their soulmates in each other. The couple first met in 1956, running into each other backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. June already knew of Johnny through music recommendations from her friend, Elvis Presley.

“I can’t remember anything else we talked about, except his eyes,” Carter writes about her first encounter with the love of her life. “Those black eyes that shone like agates… He had a command of his performances that I had never seen before. Just a guitar and a bass and a gentle kind of presence that made not only me, but whole audiences become his followers.”

Cash had similarly lovely things to say about June Carter. He had “always wanted to meet her,” even though both stars were married to other people. After a tumultuous few years, Cash and Carter were finally wed after Johnny proposed in front of a 7,000 person audience in London, Ontario, in 1968.

The Unconditional Love Between Johnny Cash and June Carter

After a lifetime of duet performances, unconditional love, and building a family, June Carter passed away at the age of 73. Upon Carter’s death, Johnny Cash‘s daughter from a previous marriage said the following about Carter’s relationship with her father, “If being a wife were a corporation, June would have been CEO. It was her most treasured role.” Four months after Carter’s passing, Johnny Cash passed away as well.

Though their relationship was far from perfect, it truly is a storybook romance. Johnny and June’s “love for each other lasted throughout their whole life. They didn’t give up… They accepted each other totally unconditionally,” said John Carter Cash, the couple’s only child.

Johnny Cash, himself, said his love for his wife was unconditional. “You hear that phrase a lot, but it’s real with me and her,” Cash said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “She loves me in spite of everything. In spite of myself. She has saved my life more than once. She’s always been there with her love, and it has certainly made me forget the pain for a long time, many times. When it gets dark, and everybody’s gone home and the lights are turned off, it’s just me and her.”