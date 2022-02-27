Johnny Cash Honored With Tennessee Music Pathways Marker at Original Site of House of Cash

One of the world’s most iconic musicians Johnny Cash has been given a huge achievement. He has received a “Tennessee Music Pathways Marker” as a result of his larger-than-life career. The honor will be at the original site of the “House of Cash” music publishing company.

Earlier today (February 26), the Johnny Cash Estate shared the news via Twitter. To announce the achievement, they included four photos along with a sweet caption. In the photos, several people are crowding around the “Tennessee Music Pathways” guitar pick sign. And all of the information lies just below the sign. This is an incredible lifetime achievement.

Today Johnny Cash was honored on what would have been his 90th birthday with the installation of a “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in Hendersonville. The marker was installed at the original site of the House of Cash music publishing company.🖤 pic.twitter.com/CuNHfdBeE4 — Johnny Cash (@JohnnyCash) February 27, 2022

A Look Back at the Legend’s 1969 Record, At San Quentin

Before all this, on February 24, 1969, Johnny Cash recorded his At San Quentin album. He decided to record the album live at the San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California.

According to a previous article, Cash wanted all inmates to have access to music, especially his songs. This is because he had a pretty rough past. His multiple arrests inspired him to give inmates a chance to listen to music.

Despite his past mistakes, Cash had a very successful career. Ten years after he performed at the prison, he won “Entertainer of the Year” at the CMA’s. Today, his legacy lives on forever as one of the most successful artists in the industry.

Born on this day 1932, in Kingsland, Arkansas, one of the most timeless figures in music.



Over 90-million records sold globally, having influenced entire generations of musicians, and one of the coolest to ever do it.



J.R. ‘Johnny’ Cash pic.twitter.com/jmh8lA2Wul — Outsider (@outsider) February 26, 2022

Everybody Remembers Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash’s music has inspired countless musicians over the years. One of those artists that loves Cash is country singer Travis Tritt.

On January 21, Tritt remembered meeting the legend for the very first time. He called Cash the most incredible human being.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson Today, Tritt said nothing but kind words about Cash. He said, “He was just an incredible human being. A walking contradiction. I mean, a walking contradiction.”

