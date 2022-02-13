Jon Bon Jovi Looking to Sell Luxurious Apartment: Here’s How Much

Jon Bon Jovi is selling his stunning four-bedroom New York condo for a small fortune. How much does the 4,000 square-foot pad cost?

Located in Greenwich Village on West 11th Street, the luxurious condo is back on the market for $22 million. While this is a big price tag, Jon Bon Jovi’s apartment includes many amenities. When the elevator doors open, guests are immediately greeted by a 40-foot living room place. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a Juliette balcony show off the beautiful views of the New York City skyline.

Bon Jovi looks to sell Greenwich Village apartment for $22 million https://t.co/mG6RdkXplW pic.twitter.com/JYvqeZklOw — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2022

An adjoining eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with high-end appliances, as well as a home office. The bathrooms in Jon Bon Jovi’s apartment are decorated with white marbled floors and walls. A large soaking tub and steam shower once again stand beside beautifully large windows – but don’t worry, matching curtains are hung up as well.

Lastly, fans can see images of the condo’s master bedroom. Including a walk-in closet, the room is fully furnished with a king-sized bed and textured seating. The room overlooks views from both the south and east of the city.

Whoever buys the property will have access to The Greenwich Lanes’ gym, swimming pool, steam rooms, and golf simulator, among other amenities. Is all of this worth $22 million? Let us know what you think.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Ex-Bandmate Talks About Working Together

Bon Jovi’s lead guitarist Richie Sambora is getting candid about his time in the band. As a member of the rock group from 1983 to 2013, he says that working with Jon Bon Jovi was difficult at times. In his words, his role in the band was to stay quiet.

“And all the writing. … That was part of my deal, to shut the f*ck up. If I had a coffee place, the sign would say, ‘Have a hot steaming cup of shut the f*ck up?’ That would be my coffee place. And you know what? Guess what? I did it. And it worked out because that’s what he needed, for whatever reason.”

Fans (including myself) know Richie Sambora for co-writing many of the band’s hit songs. In an interview with Nile Rodgers, he tells the story of how “Wanted Dead or Alive” came to be,

“I thought if the band was going to have any longevity, we needed a banner song for guys,” he begins. “And I had this idea, ‘Wanted Dead or Alive.’ And I got stoned one day, and I was sitting in my mother’s basement waiting for Jon to bring me a pizza so we could get going. And I came up with that riff and I went, ‘Well, that’s pretty easy.’”

While Sambora no longer works with Jon Bon Jovi, these songs are a great way to remember their magical collaborations. You can listen to the classic hit below.