jon-bon-jovi-sells-manhattan-condo-for-massive-amount

Every hello comes with a goodbye. Recently, Jon Bon Jovi parted ways with his condo in Manhattan. And the property sold incredibly quickly, almost six days after the listing.

The new owner of the four-bedroom mansion signed the contract on February 16. According to Robb Report, the condo sold for nearly $22 million. Previously, the New York Post reportedly acknowledged that the singer originally bought the property for $18.94 million in 2017.

The condo is located at 155 West 11th St. and includes several fancy amenities. For instance, there’s an elevator that leads you into an open 40-foot living room. Also, the home has a larger kitchen with present-day appliances. And to top it all off, the balcony shows off the most incredible view of the city.

Additionally, the corner master bedroom gives folks the perfect view of New York City from the south and east. The bedroom also features a walk-in closet and one of the most light-filled bathrooms ever. From looking at the bathroom, you’ll see that it includes several expensive features. For example, it’s complete with custom millwork, marble mosaic detail, radiant-heated floors, and a glass-enclosed shower. The other three bedrooms like almost similar to the master bedroom, as well.

The condo is located on the 14th floor of a 17-story, 82-unit building. The new owner is blessed with several spectacular amenities. It includes access to Greenwich Lane’s fitness center, 75-foot swimming pool, whirlpool, golf simulator, steam rooms, 21-seat movie room, and more. So Outsiders, would you purchase this condo for $22 million?

Jon Bon Jovi Is About to Hit the Road For His 2022 Tour

Have you missed performances from the one and only, Bon Jovi? Well, Outsiders, we have great news for you! Jon Bon Jovi and his band are going on tour in April 2022. Be sure to check the following list of dates to see if they’re coming to a city near you.

Bon Jovi Tour Dates:

1: Omaha, NE. – CHI Health Center

3: St. Paul, MN. – Xcel Energy Center

5: Milwaukee, WI. – Fiserv Forum

8: Charlotte, NC. – Spectrum Center

9: Raleigh, NC. – PNC Arena

11: Greenville, SC. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

13: Savannah, GA. – Enmarket Arena

15: Tampa, FL. – Amalie Arena

16: Ft. Lauderdale, FL. – FLA Live Arena

19: Indianapolis, IN. – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

21: St. Louis, MO. – Enterprise Center

23: Austin, TX. – Moody Center

26: Houston, TX. – Toyota Center

28: Dallas, TX. – American Airlines Center

30: Nashville, TN. – Bridgestone Arena

Bon Jovi hasn’t been on tour since 2019, when he performed songs from his 2016 album, This House Is Not for Sale. So, Outsiders, this is the perfect opportunity to see one of your favorite rockstars perform live again. And if any of these selected dates are near you, purchase tickets here.