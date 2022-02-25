Jon Pardi Announces ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ Tour

Country star Jon Pardi is hitting the road with his “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” Tour! He shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers on Friday.

The tour kicks off on July 14th in Irving, Texas, and is set to hit 24 cities before it wraps in Nashville on October 1st. Members of Pardi’s fan club, “Pardi Animals,” will gain early access to tickets with an exclusive presale code. Members also get first looks at merch drops and new music, so be sure to check out how to join if you’re not already a member on Pardi’s official website.

Speaking of new music, Pardi also just put out a new single, “Last Night Lonely,” which is on the tracklist for his upcoming 4th album. Pardi joined a segment on “Today’s Country Radio” to talk about the recording process for the new song, which certainly has the potential to make it on the setlist for this upcoming tour.

Jon Pardi on His New Single ‘Last Night Lonely’

Pardi made a bold choice with this single and chose to record it, even though he’s actually not the one who wrote it. “For ‘Last Night Lonely,’ the guys who wrote it, they look like they’re 15. They sent me a video. They’re like, ‘You changed my life, Jon Pardi. Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘How old are these guys? Can they even be in a bar?’ But I think they’re like 20… They’re in their early twenties, but they were so fired up,” Pardi explained on the radio show. “And I love the song. See, that’s why when you get videos like that, that’s why you record outside music, because they may get another publishing deal. They may get a record deal. You never know what it’s going to do for them.”

In the studio, Pardi had a blast making the track fit his own sound.

“To me, it was fun. You could dance to it. And whenever I get behind… I co-produce with Ryan [Gore] and Bart [Butler]. And so I try to, when I do produce songs, I want you to think I wrote it, if I didn’t write it. And that’s what’s fun about recording outside songs is working in the studio to make it sound like something that I would be in the writer’s room trying to write. But like I said, I love hearing people, what people are doing and what they’re writing. It’s a fun thing. So yeah, it’s kind of like ‘Sweep You Off Your Feet’ kind of a song, where we’re going to have so much fun and this might be your last night lonely. And it’s danceable, it’s even got a fiddle solo.”

You can check out Jon Pardi’s tour dates here to see if he’s coming to a city near you. And who knows– maybe he’ll even play his newest track.