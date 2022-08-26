Jon Pardi Reveals He’s Working on a Song With Luke Bryan

Jon Pardi is quickly reaching the country music titan status of folks like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. And he’s enlisting another one for an upcoming track. Luke Bryan will appear on an upcoming track alongside Pardi.

“Me and Luke got one coming out,” Jon Pardi tells Billboard. “That will be next year’s thing. We’ve been buddies for a long time. So that’ll be a cool one when we get there.

The track is titled “Cowboys and Plowboys.” He says it’s an anthem for “farmers and cowboys, the backbone of this country, from working to having a good time. It talks about drinking and stuff, but it’s not a party song. It’s upbeat and super country. [Guitarist] Brett Mason is on there, so if you’re talking about 90s country, ‘Cowboys and Plowboys’ is 90s country.”

It would have already dropped, but the surge of duets on country radio this year forced the duo to postpone the release until 2023.

“At the time we were talking about it, Luke had ‘Buy Dirt’ and the Pitbull thing [with Trace Adkins titled ‘Where My Country Girls At’], so it was like, ‘It’s going to be 2023 before it sees the light of day,'” Pardi explained. “Rhett [Akins] wrote it and said, ‘Buddy, it’s you and Luke.’ Then Luke called me and said, ‘Are we going to sing this song?’ We’ve got something in the can though.”

Jon Pardi says the track will be on a deluxe version of Mr. Saturday Night that’ll drop next year. He revealed that tidbit in another conversation with Country Countdown USA. Billboard reached out to his folks for confirmation, and they didn’t offer one.

Jon Pardi Has New Music on the Way

Jon Pardi is riding high on the success of his latest smash hit “Last Night Lonely.” It’ll be on the record, Mr. Saturday Night, which is due on September 2. The album also includes the title track and his duet with Midland, “Longneck Way to Go.” Rhett Akins wrote another tune on the album titled “Smokin’ a Doobie.” He co-wrote one with Pardi titled “Workin’ on a New One.”

Pardi is taking the party on the road throughout the fall. Next up is Night in the Country Carolinas in North Carolina on Friday, August 26. He’s back on his own “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” Tour on August 27 at The Barnyard in Sharpsburg, Ky. His headlining tour wraps with a big date at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters support most of the way, but Whitters won’t be on the Nashville date. He’s at the Grand Ole Opry on October 7. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.