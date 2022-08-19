Justin Moore Gets ‘Emotional’ as He Sends All Four Kids to School in Touching Pic

Justin Moore is just like you. He’s sharing photos on social media of his kids heading off to their first day of school. The “Why We Drink” singer has three daughters – Ella, Kennedy and Klein – and one son, South. South is five-years-old; the baby of the bunch. It was his first day of school ever, and the moment made Moore a little emotional. Check out the photo of all four kids together below.

“Back to school for the kids. Needless to say, I was a little emotional for my youngest’s first day of real school, my little buddy is the last of the bunch,” he captioned the post.

If you scroll to the second slide, you can see Justin Moore crouching down to give his “little buddy” a hug as he sends him on his way.

The 38-year-old Arkansas native is quite the family man. He even bites his tongue and does what his wife wants most of the time to keep her happy. He’s not a fan of the Real Housewives television series, but he’ll put up with it for her.

“I don’t know that I have things that I do now that I necessarily enjoy doin,’” he said. “I tolerate them… most of the TV stuff I can’t take.”

But like every couple, they manage to find compromise while raising their four kids.

“But there’s certainly things that I do, whether it be animal-related with dogs and cats and all that stuff,” he continued. “I mean something as simple as my wife, we just got her a new car. I didn’t really want her to get what she got, but that’s what she wanted so that’s what we got.”

Justin Moore on the Road in 2022

Justin Moore is making the rounds at festivals and fairs throughout the summer. Next up is the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia on August 20. He’s at Fort Drum Mountain Fest in New York on August 31. He has a pair of stadium dates at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette, Ind. and Rivets Stadium in Loves Park, Ill. on Labor Day weekend.

Then, he’ll head out on ‘The Cowboy On It’ tour with Granger Smith providing support. That gets going with a pair of Montana dates in Billings and Butte on September 15 & 16, respectively. This fall, he’ll visit resorts, casinos, festivals and performing arts centers. It’s an eclectic group of venues that includes a trip to Cancun for Country Fest Cancun. The destination event is October 24-26. He wraps on November 11 in Indiana. Check out all of Justin Moore’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.