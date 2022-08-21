Justin Moore Trolls Himself for Getting Dwarfed by Blake Shelton in Hilarious Pic

Justin Moore and Blake Shelton hooked up for a show at Soaring Eagle Casino in Michigan last week. Shelton hasn’t been doing full-scale touring, so the performance was a rare treat. Justin Moore snapped a photo with The Voice star, and there’s something quite noticeable about the duo. Check it out for yourself in Justin Moore’s post below.

“Blake Shelton had to be on his tippy toes of something…lol. Had a blast last weekend,” he captioned the post.

Blake Shelton is fairly tall, but he’s no giant. Justin Moore is, however, a pretty short guy. It’s great to see the “Why We Drink” singer has a sense of humor about it.

Earlier this week, Moore sent his kids off to their first day of school. And just like you, he shared the first day of school photos to social media. He’s got a whole crew these days. He has three daughters – Ella, Kennedy and Klein. And he has one son, South. South is the baby of the family at 5-years-old. It was South’s first ever day of school, which made the moment particularly tough for Moore. He shared a special hug with his “little buddy.”

The 38-year-old Arkansas native is surely gearing up for the kick of the coming Razorbacks football season. He’ll be on the road quite a bit throughout the season, but he’ll definitely find a way to sneak in some games along the way.

Justin Moore on the Road

Justin Moore’s next show is at Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton, Ill. on August 25. He plays everything from fairs and festivals to sheds and stadiums throughout the rest of the year. He also has his “The Country On It” tour with Granger Smith. That duo heads to Montana for stops in Billings and Butte, and they’ll also hit Spokane, Wash. He’s part of Country Fest Cancun on October 24-26. He wraps his year with a pair of dates in Texas and another at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Ind. on Veterans Day. To see all of his tour dates and for ticket information, visit his website.

Justin Moore isn’t the only one performing a Veterans Day concert. Blake Shelton performs at “A Salute to Our Heroes” on November 11 in Coachella, Calif. He hopped on the bill when Toby Keith was forced to bow out after his cancer diagnosis. Shelton’s next date is YQM Country Fest in Canada on August 27. He performs two times at the Grand Ole Opry on September 10 ahead of the season debut of The Voice. He’s also beginning to add festival dates for 2023. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.