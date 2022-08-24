Kacey Musgraves Is Absolutely Lethal Throwing an Axe: VIDEO

Kacey Musgraves celebrated her 34th birthday in style while performing a string of dates in Japan. She dined on fried crickets, explored the outdoors and the local culture with her boyfriend Cole Schafer. And she’s going coast-to-coast. She and Cole took some axe throwing, too. She’s an absolute pro. Check out the video on the eighth slide in her post below.

“Why go to heaven when I can just stay here?” she captioned the latest post.

In the video, she absolutely nails the bullseye with her throw. Everyone in the room jokes that Cole has his work cut out for him if he’s going to match her prowess. The other slides feature the couple exploring the countryside on donkeys. There’s some sort of cocktail concoction in there.

She also hit up the bright lights of Tokyo. She shared another post of the nightlife in the country’s largest city. Check it out below.

In the last slide, she is playing with a Tamagotchi and the clip is soundtracked by Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor.” The ending hilariously zooms in on the pocket pet as if it is the subject of Reba. The 2000s sitcom may have a shot at a revival. As she is doing press to chat about her upcoming trip to Big Sky and her upcoming Lifetime movie, Reba says that bringing back the classic isn’t out of the question. It’s really just a matter of finding a schedule that works for everyone. Which is no easy task. Reba also hinted at adding her real life partner Rex Linn to the hypothetical cast.

Kacey Musgraves Taking Most of 2022 Off

Kacey Musgraves hasn’t done a lot of touring in 2022. She did hit that massive Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. back in July. That lineup included Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and more. She co-headlined with her old friend Willie Nelson, and the two hopped on stage to perform together.

She played the string of dates in Japan, but the shows are done. It looks like she’s thinking about just staying for good. She’ll be able to for a while. Her next performances aren’t until October. Then, she’ll return to the United States for Austin City Limits Festival. Zach Bryan joins her for that one, too. The festival also includes performances from The Chicks, Billy Strings, Red Hot Chili Peppers and a whole lot more. It takes place on the weekends of October 7 and 14. Check out the full lineup and get ticket information at her website.