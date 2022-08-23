Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 34th Birthday in Japan Eating ‘Fried Crickets’

Kacey Musgraves isn’t playing many shows in 2022, but she did do a run of dates in Japan. Because of the concerts, she found herself in Japan on her 34th birthday. And she made the most of it. The “Rainbow” singer shared many of her adventures on her Instagram story.

She enjoyed the trek with her partner Cole Schafer. The couple took in all of the sights of Japan, from the landmarks to the food. She dressed in her best and hit the town with Schafer and her band. Check out the screen grabs at CMT.

Kacey Musgraves even tried a local delicacy. In one of the snaps, you can see her partaking in fried crickets.

“Fried crickets anyone?” she added to her story. “What if they jump out?” she said before revealing the dish. Probably just like chicken, right?

Schafer tells Musgraves that he’s not going to kiss her after she eats fried crickets. Rather than chicken, she described the taste as something similar to a fried chickpea.

Musgraves and Schafer explored the city of Nara and they spotted some local deer.

“Today we visited Nara,” she said. “An ancient Japanese town about an hour from Kyoto. It was actually the first capital of Japan and where Buddhism apparently originated. For centuries, every summer, hundreds of majestic deer completely overtake Nara. They were thought to be ‘messengers of the gods’ so the monks let them stay around the temple and town.”

She shared how local business owners sell food for the deer. And she shared that one deer bit her.

Kacey Musgraves Takes on Japan With Boyfriend

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer clearly enjoyed their visit to Japan.

“I definitely cried,” she shared. “Not only at the sheer visual beauty, and at the awe-striking dedication of peoples’ beliefs, but also out of deep gratitude for this existence and the places and the perspectives I’m lucky to get to experience. For all the wonderful wells of love I have in my life. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

One of Kacey Musgraves’s rare dates in 2022 was a stop at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. in July. It was a massive bill that she co-headlined with Willie Nelson. The duo got together for a tune on stage, with Musgraves referring to the 89-year-old icon as her “grandpa.” She’ll squeeze in two more United States shows in October. Both sets are at Austin City Limits Festival in Texas. That’s a stacked bill that includes The Chicks, Billy Strings, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Zach Bryan, Paramore and more. The festival takes places over two weekends in October. The first weekend begins on October 7. It returns the following week. Get ticket information and keep an eye on future dates for Kacey Musgraves at her website.