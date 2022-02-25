Kacey Musgraves Forced To Cancel Tonight’s Toronto Concert at the Last Minute

Some bad news for Kacey Musgraves fans in Canada today. The artist has canceled her show at the last minute, mere hours before.

While it might seem strange to cancel a show about four hours before it starts, Musgraves shared the news with fans. Her Twitter was filled with replies of unhappy fans, understanding fans, and all sorts of reactions between the two poles. Check out the tweet below and see it for yourself.

“I’m extremely sad to say tonight’s show in Toronto has to be [canceled]. The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night,” Musgraves’ message explained. “Without them there is literally no way to put on this show. Refunds will automatically be issued to the original method of payment. I’m so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment.”

Kacey Musgraves is coming off of a 2021 that featured a new album and some controversy when it came to award nominations. The Grammy’s said that her new album, star-crossed, wasn’t a country album. Therefore her music wasn’t up for nominations in the category. This tour was part of the album promotion.

Her tour was supposed to come to an end at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto tonight. However, there will be no show. Instead, Musgraves is taking a break from touring for the next few months. Things pick back up again in June, but it won’t be in North America. The country music singer is heading to Europe, Australia, and Japan throughout the summer.

One of the things that fans on Twitter were upset about was the fact the show was just being canceled straight up. No redo, no makeup show, nothing. It made for some visceral reactions, to say the least.

Kacey Musgraves Fans React to Toronto Show Cancellation

Now, Kacey Musgraves has a lot of dedicated fans. Like, very dedicated. It seems like this news just upset some so much they couldn’t help but reply. With such little notice, it really does throw a wrench into folks’ plans. Flights, hotels, taking days off from work, and some Americans trying to cross the border to get there. However, it isn’t happening.

Here’s one take on things.

Y'all had a whole week to get the show here and announce this a few hours before showtime? People just drove through that inclement weather to get here for this. Kinda fucked up tbh — snack demarco (@dosh_jixon) February 25, 2022

“As someone who has supported her since Same Trailer (and seen her live over 7 times and flown to do so before), this is absolute bullsh*t,” another fan tweeted. “There is NO WAY they didn’t know before 3:45 that the trucks wouldn’t make it, as that would be soundcheck. The fact that it wasn’t even rescheduled, just [canceled] speaks to low ticket sales and them using the snowstorm as [an] excuse. Venue wasn’t even 50 percent sold out. … Own every vinyl, and now they go in the trash. Won’t support you any further.”

Now those are some harsh words from a fan that owns so much merch. I have a feeling that Kacey Musgraves will remain on the playlist for them. But, it speaks to the discontent of many fans that flew in or made a long trip to see her live.