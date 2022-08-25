Kane Brown Brings Out Randy Travis on Stage, Sings ‘Three Wooden Crosses’: VIDEO

Kane Brown and country music legend Randy Travis have developed an unlikely bond. The “1982” singer has been teaming up with the 28-year-old Chattanooga, Tenn. native for a good year or so now. Randy dropped in on Kane’s show in Dallas in October of last year. And he did it again in Oklahoma on Saturday. The pair again performed Randy Travis’s gospel classic “Three Wooden Crosses.” Check out fan-shot video of the performance below.

“Hey can I get a chair?” Kane Brown asks.

And a chair arrives so that he can sit next to Randy Travis who hangs out in his wheelchair while they perform the song. Kane Brown offered up a nice spin on the tune, and Randy Travis gave him a nod of approval. The audience began to sing along, solidifying Randy’s generational talent.

Kane Brown is knocking down all kinds of barriers in music. He’s going to be the first male country artist to perform at the VMAs. The annual MTV awards show airs on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET. He’ll be performing his single “Grand,” and it’s the first time he’s brought the track to television.

He was the only country artist to receive a VMA nomination in 2021. It was in the Video for Good category for his track “Worldwide Beautiful,” which is still burning up country radio.

Meanwhile, the legacy of Randy Travis is being celebrated by the entire industry. His music influenced a generation that is now embracing the sound of 80s and 90s country music. He’s starting to relay how he feels about being looked upon as an icon. He remains as humble as ever.

Randy Travis Inspires a New Generation of Country Music

“It makes me uncomfortable when someone’s telling you they grew up listening to you,” Randy Travis said. “You’re the reason they sing the kinds of songs they sing or decisions other than that too that they’ve made. You don’t know how to respond to some of these compliments and I appreciate it so much, but where I came from, growing up, as I did, hearing that something was a good influence to somebody from me was probably not anything like I thought I’d hear.”

Meanwhile, Kane Brown still has a couple of North American dates before he heads overseas. Next up is a stop at Gambler Days in Austin, Tex. on August 26. Then he’s at The Alley Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. on August 27. He’s off to Australia for a run of dates in September. That kicks off in Melbourne on September 17. He returns stateside for his own charity concert in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 28. Then, the “Whiskey Sour” singer is off to Canada for a run in December. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.