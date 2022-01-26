keith-urban-adds-extra-las-vegas-dates-after-adele-postpones-residency

Keith Urban has some exciting news for all you Wild Hearts!

Earlier today, he announced five more Las Vegas shows on Instagram. In the caption of the post, Keith Urban said, “VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @colosseumatcp ! See you SO soon. March 25 – April 2. keithurban.com for all details !!!”

In addition to the post, fans are screaming with tears of joy in the comments.

“Amazing. I just knew that you would have to add more shows. Because your fans love you and your music so so very much,” one user said.

Keith Urban’s Las Vegas Residency Journey

In previous years, Keith Urban has played the Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum. According to iHeart Country, Keith Urban said the three-in-one venue inspired him.

“You’ve got an arena stage that truly is, I mean the production you can put on a stage is massive,” Urban said. “You’ve got a lot of theater seating and a theater vibe, but then you’ve also got this club happening down on the floor where everybody’s standing. It’s rowdy, it’s a raucous vibe. The three venues that I love playing the most are all in one place.”

Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 31 at 10 a.m. and you can purchase them here.

If you haven’t been to a Keith Urban concert yet, it is definitely a must-see event. The Somewhere In My Car singer always puts on a phenomenal show.

Also, let’s take a look at why Adele postponed her shows below.

Adele Puts Her Show on Hold For a Later Time

Most of you know that it’s never easy for an artist to cancel their shows. Because this is what they look forward to every year.

Recently, Adele shared a heartfelt message with her Instagram followers. She’s clearly emotional in the clip.

In the caption of the post, the Easy On Me singer said, “All dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Check out Adele’s sad announcement here:

In the minute-long clip, Adele explains why this had to happen.

“Hey y’all. Listen. I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and my team are out with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I just can’t give you what I have right now and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Throughout the video, she keeps apologizing to her fans, but it looks like they are very understanding of the situation. For example, one fan shared a heartwarming response. “I admire your vulnerability and honesty. Be well, stay healthy, and take the time you need,” they said.