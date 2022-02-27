Keith Urban Wants His Fans’ Help With His Tour

Country legend Keith Urban is gearing up for tour, but this time around he needs some help from his fans. The 54-year-old singer has been performing at his Las Vegas residency the past few years. But for those who couldn’t make it to the “City of Sin” are in luck, as Urban’s upcoming “The Speed of Now” World Tour kicks off this summer in Tampa, FL. The tour will hit cities across the U.S. before moving through Canada, Germany, Australia, and more countries. The tour will put the singer on the road for about 5 months, which truly speaks to his worldwide success.

Even though the tour doesn’t begin until June, he’s already begun preparing for the shows. Showing that he’s all about his supporters, Urban hopped on social media to ask his fans for help with a huge part of the planning process. The star shared a video to his Instagram page which featured him personally calling a few fans to ask for their setlist suggestions. “We’re putting the setlist together, any songs you want to hear?,” he asked one fan in the video.

“Working on the setlist for tour and decided to call a few friends for suggestions,” the post caption reads. “There’s no one better out there to help than all of YOU ! drop a song (or ten) that you want to hear in the comments 👇”

Keith Urban is Set to Rock the Stage Post-Quarantine

He certainly didn’t have to tell his fans twice. Several supporters took the task seriously, sharing their must-hears in the comments of the post. In the video, Urban writes down the suggestions that fans gave him over the phone, including “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” and “You’ll Think of Me.” Ultimately, fans will have to get tickets to his shows to see for themselves which tracks make the final cut.

In the final weeks of 2021, Keith Urban announced the lengthy Summer 2022 tour. “I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban said in a statement. “It’s what I’ve always done, and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”

And in a 2021 interview with Billboard, he revealed how he coped with not being able to play live shows throughout the pandemic “The truth is I’ve been playing a lot of Zoom corporate shows and they’ve been great and I’ve really enjoyed them, but at some point you feel like you’re playing through the window of a nightclub to everybody outside. And I would love them all to come inside finally.”

With all that pent-up energy, there’s no doubt that Keith Urban’s summer on the road will be filled with unforgettable moments. To see if he’s playing a a city near you, check out Urban’s official website here.