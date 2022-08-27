Kelly Clarkson Reveals Release Date of Reimagined ‘9 To 5’ With Dolly Parton

Kelly Clarkson is calling on the greatest of all time for a new track that’s coming soon. The American Idol alum and talk show host is tackling another cover and she’s recruited the original singer to join her. Check out the announcement below.

The new version of "9 to 5" that I recorded with the legendary @DollyParton is finally coming out on September 9th!! Thank you @ShaneMcAnally for making this dream a reality and putting this project together. 🎶 Pre-save it now! https://t.co/N1MpUcZc5K pic.twitter.com/kNsiJsXT95 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 26, 2022

“The new version of ‘9 to 5’ that I recorded with the legendary Dolly Parton is finally coming out on September 9!! Thank you Shane McAnally for finally making this dream a reality and putting this project together. Pre-save it now!” she captioned the image.

The image notes that the song is from the forthcoming Still Working 9 to 5 documentary. The documentary debuted at SXSW earlier this year, and it’s still making the festival circuit. There’s no word on when it’ll be available for streaming or otherwise.

Kelly Clarkson took some much needed time off this summer. She and her ex both went to Montana so that the kids could stay in one place, and the trip was special for everyone.

“I literally four-wheeled in the mountains and walked along the water,” she said. “My sister, my nephew and I and a couple of friends literally spent the whole summer in the mountains, getting out in nature. The kids were with me and their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation. We were both in Montana so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well.”

Taking the trip meant that Kelly Clarkson will miss the new season of The Voice. But by stepping away for a season, it allowed Gwen Stefani an opportunity to return for the first time since she and Blake Shelton tied the knot. The new season debuts on September 19.

New Music from Kelly Clarkson

The duet with Dolly Parton isn’t the only new music from the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. She dropped Kellyoke in June. The EP features an eclectic group of six cover versions that she recorded in studio to celebrate the success of the popular segment on her talk show. Among the tracks is a version of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” and a version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

New episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show are coming this fall. The show will expound on the success of Kellyoke by having a national competition that looks a little bit like American Idol. Clarkson is currently on the road with a mobile studio searching for the next great singer. Everyone that takes part in the competition has one task: to sing “Since U Been Gone” with Kelly. The traveling competition is in Chicago on August 27. Then they’ll roll to Dallas on September 3. It’ll wrap in Hollywood on September 7.