Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Shania Twain’s Iconic 1999 Grammy’s Dress at ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini performed at the ACM Honors on Wednesday. The star-studded event took place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It celebrates remarkable milestones and achievements in country music. Among the honorees was iconic pop crossover sensation Shania Twain. Kelsea wanted to pay tribute to her “hero” to mark the occasion, so she called on a favor from the Grammy Museum. The “HEARTFIRST” singer borrowed the famous gown that Shania wore to the 1999 Grammys. Check out photos from the event that Kelsea Ballerini shared below.

“if your hero is shania twain, meet your hero. you may become friends and she may even let you wear THE dress. (p.s. thank you grammy museum for letting me borrow it for 24 hours !!! pss tune into to see the whole acm honors sept 13)” Kelsea Ballerini captioned the post.

A lot of Kelsea Ballerini’s famous friends loved the look.

“WHOA WHOA WHOA! I just saw this dress in the Grammy Museum in LA last week & was stopped in my tracks by it! This is SPLENDID,” replied Caylee Hammack, who joined Brad Paisley on stage at the ACM Party for a Cause on Tuesday.

“GAHHHHHH WUT?????? AMAZING,” replied Ingrid Andress, who also performed at the pre-party the evening before the event.

“insanity,” replied prolific songwriter Nicolle Galyon, who just released her first album as a solo artist.

“WHAT???? Loved you in shania’s documentary. Just watched Xx,” replied comedian Chelsea Handler.

Shania Twain’s documentary, Not Just a Girl, is now streaming on Netflix. The film chronicles her ascent from rural Canada to Nashville star. She discusses her relationship with producer Robert “Mutt” Lange,” and several celebrities sit down to discuss her legacy. Kelsea Ballerini is among the group.

Kelsea Ballerini is Ready for ‘Subject to Change’ Era

Ballerini just announced a date for her latest album. Subject to Change arrives on September 23. The record includes her current hit single “HEARTFIRST.” Shortly after that announcement, she revealed a tour schedule in support of the album. It’s not a ton of dates, but maybe more will be announced soon. She kicks it off at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City the day after the release on September 24. That almost assuredly includes a TODAY Show appearance on release day.

Most of her dates are on the East Coast, and the only Southern date currently on the schedule is in Atlanta at The Eastern on October 11. She heads out West for stops in Denver and Los Angeles in October, too. The trek concludes at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. on October 14. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.