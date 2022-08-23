Kelsea Ballerini Walks Through Spider Web in the Woods, Has a Total Freakout: VIDEO

Kelsea Ballerini checked in with a little life update from the road. She’s obviously spending a lot of time in airports. But she’s also getting outdoors and hanging out with friends. In one of the slides, she sprints from behind a tree where’s run into a spider web and rips her top layer off on the run. That’s on the third slide below.

“i’m doing my best,” Kelsea Ballerini captioned the post.

The video clip is mixed with another clip or two and some still images. She’s taking in the scenery from her airplane window. She’s going through TSA. Kelsea is enjoying a Capri-Sun in the skies. She also takes part in the “tortilla challenge” with a friend. The tortilla challenge is a viral TikTok trend where folks fill their mouth with a liquid and take turns slapping each other in the face with a soft tortilla. The goal is to try not to laugh and spit out the liquid. It kind of looks like Ballerini lost. Check that out on the fifth slide.

She’s also sharing a nice dinner with friends. And she’s doing a little recording. Who knows what may be up here sleeve for that project?

A few famous friends chimed in on the post.

“[heart] U,” replied Chelsea Handler. “KB where is your tsa precheck,” joked country music singer Lily Rose.

Kelsea Ballerini does, in fact, have new music on the way. Subject to Change is due on September 23. She’s still riding the success of her smash, poppy hit “HEARTFIRST.” She just released a second single from the album titled “THE LITTLE THINGS.” There’s no word on if another track will arrive before the full length.

Kelsea Ballerini Hits the Road to Support ‘Subject to Change’

With a new album comes a new tour. Kelsea Ballerini announced dates for the ‘Subject to Change’ Tour. It’ll kick off the day after the album drops, and it’s at a legendary spot. She’s at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on September 24. It’s a fairly short run for now, with just one Southern date in Atlanta at The Eastern on October 11. The current itinerary covers much of the East Coast and heads out West for a couple of dates.

She’s in Denver at The Mission Ballroom on October 3. And she’s in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre on October 6. The current dates wrap on October 14 at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. But expect more dates as the new music continues to roll out. Check out everything on the current schedule and get ticket information for each stop at her website.