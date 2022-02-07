Kenny Chesney Announces ‘Here and Now’ Stadium Tour

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney and his promotional team just announced a massive four-month U.S. tour today, starting in late April and running through the end of August. Chesney, who recently sold his catalog of music for an undisclosed sum, will keep performing all of the hits during his Here and Now stadium and amphitheater tour. Longtime listeners of Chesney know how much he likes to perform for the fans in massive arenas.

According to Chesney, though, he enjoys more intimate settings, too, and the new tour promises a healthy mix of both types of venues.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate,” Chesney said in a press release. “The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues. But I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.

“Whether it’s a stadium full of people screaming ‘Noise’ at the top of their lungs, or ‘When The Sun Goes Down,’ or being quieter on ‘You & Tequila,’ or seeing all the lighters and cell phone lights out on the lawn at an amphitheater as people sing that first chorus of ‘Anything But Mine,’ you can sense how much these songs mean to people, and it’s incredible.”

Chesney’s new tour will celebrate the music with the fans who love it

Known as “The King of the Road” in the industry for his tireless annual touring, Chesney’s return to concerts should excite fans who haven’t seen him perform in a few years. The eight-time entertainer of the year said he looks forward to the ride.

“I never thought we’d be away from “No Shoes Nation” for three years,” he continues. “Now we finally have the chance to spend the summer together again. I really want to provide as many opportunities as possible for everyone to come out and celebrate the music; the sense of community and the way we all feel so alive when we’re together celebrating what we love. Whether stadiums or amphitheaters, I can’t wait to see my favorite people in the world.”

The new tour kicks off April 23 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. According to the schedule, about half of the dates are set in a stadium. The other half are set in an amphitheater. The Here And Now 2022 Tour concludes with a double show at Foxborough, Mass.’s Gillette Stadium on August 26 and 27.

Tickets to the newly announced amphitheater dates go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, visit www.KennyChesney.com.