Kenny Chesney Announces New Song in Honor of His ‘Here and Now’ Tour

Kenny Chesney had one of the biggest tours of the summer. The ‘Here and Now’ tour saw the country megastar play everything from stadiums to sheds all across the country. Old Dominion joined for the trek, and they performed at smaller clubs on off nights in most cities along the way. The tour packed out Nashville’s Nissan Stadium back in June. They’ll pack out one last stadium before they wrap it up. It’s been a memorable run, and to commemorate the occasion, the “Everyone She Knows” singer is dropping a new track at midnight. Check out the announcement below.

Before the #HereAndNowTour is over, we wanted to give everyone something to remember it by. #BeerWithMyFriends is a song that we can all sing wherever we are & know there’s nothing like these moments we’ve shared. Out tonight at midnight. Pre-save now: https://t.co/a7dPtu3tFR pic.twitter.com/7nnptkJUXn — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) August 25, 2022

“Before the #HereAndNowTour is over, we wanted to give everyone something to remember it by. #BeerWithMyFriends is a song we can all sing wherever we are & know there’s nothing like these moments we’ve shared. Out tonight at midnight. Pre-save now,” Kenny Chesney captioned the photo.

The tour is in Foxboro, Massachusetts for two dates this weekend. It takes place at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots. Kenny Chesney teased a big surprise on Wednesday. Not sure if that was the single or if something else special may be happening this weekend near Boston. Check out that post below.

“Nothing like old friends, cold beer & throwing your cares into the wind…Going where it all started for No Shoes Nation with Old Dominion to wrap up the #HereAndNowTour with a big surprise. Grab all the fun you can,” he captioned the photo.

Kenny Chesney is clearly stoked about returning to Gillette Stadium. And he’s ready to get in the game if Coach Bill Belichick calls his number.

It guarantees to be a special weekend.

Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here and Now’ Tour Coming to a Close

It’s been a big, fun summer for the country king of the season. At Ford Field in Detroit, he brought Uncle Kracker on stage for a trio of songs. The duo performed “Follow Me,” their hit collaboration “When the Sun Goes Down” and a cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.”

He’s even hopped on stage with Old Dominion a time or two. The band did pop-up shows at smaller clubs throughout the tour, and at least in Seattle, Kenny Chesney joined them.

Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys joined him on stage at AT&T Stadium. Kelsea Ballerini joined him on stage in Nashville. It’s been fun to watch how much fun the 54-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. had on the road. A memento from the journey drops at midnight, and he’ll certainly be playing it in Boston. It’s going to be a huge weekend.